The man who set fire to Hotel 81 towels after the dispute was jailed

Lau Sheng Shiun, 34, had visited Hotel 81 Violet on the night of September 12, 2017 with another man, Chua Wen Hao and a Vietnamese woman, but was upset when hotel staff were told the room was only for two people. (PHOTO: Screengrab Google Street View)

SINGAPORE A Navy officer who set fire to the four towels of his hotel room after being informed that the room could only accommodate two people in his place and his two companions were jailed for three months on Wednesday (April 21st).

Lau Sheng Shiun, 34, had visited Hotel 81 Violet on the night of September 12, 2017 with another man, Chua Wen Hao and a Vietnamese woman, but was upset when hotel staff were told the room was only for two people.

He left the room and was seen on CCTV footage smoking in an alley behind the hotel. The footage also captured towels stored in a cage in the alley catching fire after Lau left them. In total, $ 60 damage was done to four hotel towels.

Lau was convicted of wickedness by fire after a trial. He intends to appeal against his sentence and sentence. His defense was that he was too drunk at the time of the incident to form the intent for the offense or that he was so drunk that he could not remember the events of the night.

In a statement recorded by police, Lau said he burned the towel left in the alley while smoking. He explained in the same statement that he certainly did this as he was irritated that there was no room for three people.

During his trial, Lau tried to explain his admissions in his statements on the grounds that he did not want to question his integrity, which is why he agreed with what the investigating officer suggested had happened, said the prosecution.

However, it does not make sense for the accused to admit to committing a serious offense when he (allegedly) has no memory of the night and when he did not want to risk his Navy career, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yihong.

Zhou also stressed that Laus’s behavior as seen in the CCTV footage showed that he was acting intentionally. Lau was caught circling the area twice and then looking upwards before approaching the cage containing the towels.

While Laus’s lawyer argued that her client was suffering from alcoholic amnesia so he could not recall what happened that night, DPP Zhou argued that what mattered were Laus’s intentions and actions that night.

The prosecutor also presented CCTV footage showing that Lau had been brought in normally before the incident and was able to walk to the hotel from his previous location, a KTV lounge. Zhou noted that Lau also had no problems opening the hotel door, had the presence of mind to call the hotel elevator and avoid people getting out of it.

Meanwhile, Chua who is Lau’s subordinate to the Navy lied to an investigating officer that he did not know Lau and had not allowed him to enter the hotel room. He had previously been given a short 10-day detention order, but successfully appealed against the sentence and instead received a $ 2,500 fine.

