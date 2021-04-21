International
The man who set fire to Hotel 81 towels after the dispute was jailed
SINGAPORE A Navy officer who set fire to the four towels of his hotel room after being informed that the room could only accommodate two people in his place and his two companions were jailed for three months on Wednesday (April 21st).
Lau Sheng Shiun, 34, had visited Hotel 81 Violet on the night of September 12, 2017 with another man, Chua Wen Hao and a Vietnamese woman, but was upset when hotel staff were told the room was only for two people.
He left the room and was seen on CCTV footage smoking in an alley behind the hotel. The footage also captured towels stored in a cage in the alley catching fire after Lau left them. In total, $ 60 damage was done to four hotel towels.
Lau was convicted of wickedness by fire after a trial. He intends to appeal against his sentence and sentence. His defense was that he was too drunk at the time of the incident to form the intent for the offense or that he was so drunk that he could not remember the events of the night.
In a statement recorded by police, Lau said he burned the towel left in the alley while smoking. He explained in the same statement that he certainly did this as he was irritated that there was no room for three people.
During his trial, Lau tried to explain his admissions in his statements on the grounds that he did not want to question his integrity, which is why he agreed with what the investigating officer suggested had happened, said the prosecution.
However, it does not make sense for the accused to admit to committing a serious offense when he (allegedly) has no memory of the night and when he did not want to risk his Navy career, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yihong.
Zhou also stressed that Laus’s behavior as seen in the CCTV footage showed that he was acting intentionally. Lau was caught circling the area twice and then looking upwards before approaching the cage containing the towels.
While Laus’s lawyer argued that her client was suffering from alcoholic amnesia so he could not recall what happened that night, DPP Zhou argued that what mattered were Laus’s intentions and actions that night.
The prosecutor also presented CCTV footage showing that Lau had been brought in normally before the incident and was able to walk to the hotel from his previous location, a KTV lounge. Zhou noted that Lau also had no problems opening the hotel door, had the presence of mind to call the hotel elevator and avoid people getting out of it.
Meanwhile, Chua who is Lau’s subordinate to the Navy lied to an investigating officer that he did not know Lau and had not allowed him to enter the hotel room. He had previously been given a short 10-day detention order, but successfully appealed against the sentence and instead received a $ 2,500 fine.
Stay informed while traveling: Join Yahoo Singapore’s Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore
More stories in Singapore:
COMMENT: The European Super League saga threatens the future of big clubs
Southeast Asians on ’50 Next’ list of young people shaping gastronomy future
The $ 1 billion fraud-related trader filed 5 more fraud charges
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]