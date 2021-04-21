Karnataka imposes curfew at night and on weekends. Check out the new instructions





The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew across the state to stop the rise of coronavirus cases, the PTI reported. The new restrictions, which also include curbing businesses, will take effect until May 4th. The night police will be deployed from 9pm to 6am starting Wednesday, while the weekend police stop will be in effect from 9pm Friday to 6pm on Monday. Karnataka Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar told reporters that the restrictions were recommended by the states’ Technical Advisory Committee on the coronavirus. This is the middle road instead of complete blockage, Kumar said, urging residents to stay inside. The restrictions were announced as the state on Tuesday announced its biggest one-day increase of 21,794 cases of coronaviruses and 149 deaths since the pandemic outbreak in January 2020. Karnataka has had 11.98 loop total infections so far and their number was 13,646. Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, attended a virtual meeting of all parties chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala. Here are the other instructions: Schools, colleges, educational / training and training institutions will be closed. Online and distance learning will continue to be allowed and encouraged.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centers, spas, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, amusement and recreation parks, theaters, bars and auditoriums, meeting rooms and similar venues will be closed until 4 May.

Restaurants and restaurants are allowed to operate and will only be allowed to take houses (plots).

Retail businesses dealing with food, snacks, fruits, vegetables, dairy and dairy booths, meat and fish and animal feed will be allowed to operate.

All religious sites and places of worship will be closed to the public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship will continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

While marriages are allowed to strictly adhere to coronavirus-appropriate behavior with a maximum of 50 people, cremation or funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

All construction activities, civil repair activities are allowed, as well as works related to pre-monsoon preparation.

Independent liquor stores, bars and restaurants are only allowed to take with you.

Barber shops, salons, beauty salons can operate by strictly adhering to the rules.

There will be no restrictions on the interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

