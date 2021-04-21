All available COVID-19 vaccines in PH distributed at NTF, DOH vaccination sites

MANILA, Philippines All possible COVID-19 vaccines in the country have been distributed to over 3,000 vaccination sites, government data showed on Wednesday.

According to data from the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 and the Department of Health, all 3,025,600 doses of the vaccine were distributed to 3,263 vaccination areas on April 20th.

Of this number, over 1.5 million doses have been administered so far, including 1.3 million doses given as the first dose.

The data also showed that 209,456 individuals have so far completed their second dose of strokes.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of vaccinated individuals per day is 43,835, according to the NTF and DOH.

The current vaccine placement is for healthcare workers, the elderly and people with co-morbidity the first three priority sectors for vaccination.

The vaccines administered were those of the Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech and the Swedish-Swedish drug manufacturer AstraZeneca.

The Philippines has 127,006 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 953,106 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

