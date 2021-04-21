International
Three abducted ONGC employees in Assam; The role of ULFA-I is questioned
Two of the abducted employees are young assistant engineers (manufacturing), the third is a new technician (manufacturing). They were allegedly abducted in an ONGC ambulance
PUBLISHED N ON 21 APR, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Three employees of the State Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were abducted by suspected insurgents from a site manipulated inside a tea estate in the Assams Sivasagar district on Wednesday.
Initial investigation suggests that nearly five gunmen came and took ONGC staff from the site. The modus operandi makes us suspect that it is the handiwork of the insurgents, said Amitabh Sinha, the police supervisor, Sivasagar.
Two of the abducted employees are young assistant engineers (manufacturing), the third is a new technician (manufacturing). They were allegedly abducted in an ONGC ambulance, which was later found near the Assam-Nagaland border.
Our efforts are underway to locate and rescue abducted employees. We are getting help from various agencies as well as Nagaland police as it is likely that they were taken to the neighboring state, Sinha said.
Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the banned Asom-Independent United Liberation Front (ULFA-I) could be responsible for the abduction.
3 ONGC employees, 2 young assistant engineers (production) and a new technician (production) were abducted by unknown armed criminals in the early hours of 21 April. The abduction took place at an ONGC rope site in the Lakwa area of Sivasagar district, the ONGC wrote on Twitter.
The abducted employees were taken by the perpetrators in an operating vehicle belonging to the ONGC. The vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungle near the Assam-Nagaland border. A complaint was made by the ONGC to the local police.
In December last year, ULFA-I abducted two employees of a private company from a drilling site in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Both were released earlier this month after over 100 days in captivity.
