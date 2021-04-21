European Super League: All six Premier League teams withdraw from the competition

Chelsea fans protested against their inclusion in the European Super League outside Stamford Bridge

All six Premier League teams included in the European Super League (ESL) have now withdrawn from the competition.

Manchester City was the first club to withdraw after Chelsea had signaled their intention to do so by preparing the documentation to retire.

The other four teams – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham – have all followed suit.

The Super League said it would review “the most appropriate steps to reshape the project”.

The Super League with 12 teams was announced Sunday up to widespread punishment.

The remaining six clubs, Atletico Madrid of Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid and AC Milan of Italy, Inter Milan and Juventus have not yet commented on the withdrawal of the English parties.

“Despite the announced departure of English clubs, forced to make such decisions due to the pressure exerted on them, we are convinced that our proposal is fully in line with European law and regulations,” said ESL, adding that it was “convinced that the status quo of European football must change.”

In an interview with the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the remaining clubs would “push forward” and the project still had “a 100% chance of being successful”.

Manchester City confirmed that they have “officially approved the procedures to withdraw” from the Super League.

Liverpool said their inclusion in the proposed break-up league “has been discontinued”.

Manchester United said they had “carefully listened to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key actors” in their decision not to participate.

Arsenal apologized in an open letter to their fans and said they had “made a mistake”, adding that they were retreating after listening to them and the “wider football community”.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said the club regretted the “anxiety and concern” caused by the proposal.

Chelsea confirmed that they have “started formal procedures for withdrawal from the group” that they only joined “late last week”.

‘Admirable to admit a mistake’ – Uefa

Uefa president Alexander Ceferin welcomed the reversal, adding: “I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake.

“But they are back in the game now and I know they have a lot to offer not just for our competitions but for the whole European game.

“The important thing now is to move forward, rebuild the unity that played the game before that, and move forward together.”

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson posted on Twitter: external connection “I welcome last night’s announcement. This is the right outcome for football fans, clubs and communities across the country. We must continue to defend our beloved national game.”

Labor Leader Keir Starmer added external connection that this “should be a watershed moment, where we change our game to put the fans back together,” while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey posted on Twitter: external connection “This should be the beginning of a football-led football revolution.”

In a statement, the European Super League said: “Given the current circumstances, we will review the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always keeping in mind our intentions to provide fans with the best possible experience by increasing solidarity payments for the entire football community. “

The ‘big six’ of English football were part of a group that announced plans to form the detached championship, which they hoped to create as a new midweek competition.

He was condemned by fans, football authorities and government ministers in the UK and across Europe by UEFA and league associations.

Around 1000 fans gathered outside the Chelsea pitch at Stamford Bridge before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest the inclusion of their club.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech called on fans to disperse off the ground before their game against Brighton

Manchester United vice-president Ed Woodward, who was involved in Super League discussions, has announced that he would retire from his role at the end of 2021.

Leading players at some of the six clubs signaled their disapproval of the planned break-up championship.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said on social media external connection his team’s “collective position” is that they do not want the Super League to take place.

“We do not like it and we do not want it to happen,” read a message that was also posted by many other Liverpool players.

After City confirmed their withdrawal, English winger Raheem Sterling posted: “Ok bye”.

Uefa had hoped to avoid the threat of a European Super League with a 36-team Champions League, which was agreed Monday.

Announcing their proposals for a Super League that would eventually consist of 20 teams, the group with 12 clubs said the Champions League reforms did not go well enough.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who was named as ESL chairman, said the competition was created “to save football” because young people “are no longer interested” in the game because of “too many poor quality games”.

None of the Spanish and Italian sides have yet issued a statement after all six Premier League teams withdrew.

What did each club say?

Arsenal the board said they had no intention of “causing such concern” and that they joined the Super League because they “did not want to be left behind” and wanted to secure the club ‘s future.

“Our goal is always to make the right decisions for this great football club, protect it for the future and move us forward,” they added.

“We did not make the right decision here, which we fully accept.”

Manchester United said they “remain committed to working with others throughout the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges the game faces”.

Liverpool said the club had “received representations from various key actors, both internally and externally” before making their decision and thanked them for “their valuable contributions”.

Levy said it Tottenham felt it was “important” to participate in “a possible new structure that sought to ensure better fair financial play and financial sustainability while providing significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid”.

He added: “We have to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.”

Chelsea said that after having “time to fully consider the matter” they had decided that “their continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interest of the club, our supporters or the wider football community”.

Manchester City said they have “formally approved the procedures to withdraw from the group by developing plans for a European Super League”.