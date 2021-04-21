NZ-China Relations: Jacinda Ardern Faces Bitter Attack by British Writer on Five Eyes Engagement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern whom the Daily Telegraph has called “awkwardly tiring”. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand faces the possibility of deportation from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, according to the Daily Telegraph’s defense editor Con Coughlin, who says Jacinda Ardern has a preference for “calming down with China’s communist rulers”.

He refers to Jacinda Ardern as “tiringly waking up the Prime Minister” of New Zealand.

Coughlin said efforts by other Five Eyes countries, Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia, to present a united front against Beijing have been hampered by the New Zealand Government’s preference for maintaining cordial ties with Beijing.

“Thanks to Wellington ‘s decision to prioritize trade with China over its membership in the elite of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network, Ms Ardern can expect her country’ s isolation to deepen further as New Zealand faces prospects. “real expulsion from the pro-Beijing Alliance.”

Coughlin made the comments to a section of the public in response to a statement this week by Secretary of State Nanaia Mahuta in response to questions from reporters in Wellington.

She said New Zealand was not happy with an expanded Five Eyes competence to talk about New Zealand.

The issue is likely to be discussed tomorrow when Mahuta and her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, hold talks in Wellington.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Twice last year, New Zealand signed the Five Eyes statements for Hong Kong, once when Coalition partner Winston Peters was foreign minister and once in November when Mahuta became minister.

But Mahuta does not want to make it a habit to conduct diplomacy through Five Eyes.

She said she did not want to use Five Eyes as the first point of contact for a range of issues that existed outside her scope.

“It is an issue we have raised with Five Eyes partners that we are not happy with the expansion of the Five Eyes field.”

New Zealand’s first leader and former foreign minister Winston Peters. Photo / Brett Phibbs

She said New Zealand would rather seek “multilateral opportunities” to express its interests on a number of issues.

New Zealand has also issued many separate statements on issues related to China, some with Australia and some with larger multilateral groupings.

The Daily Telegraph article claims that the Five Eyes alliance last year decided to shift its competencies from gathering and sharing intelligence to promoting shared values ​​for democracy and human rights.

Former Secretary of Defense Ron Mark. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This is a reference to the teleconference meeting of a defense minister in which New Zealand was represented by New Zealand’s first minister Ron Mark.

The ministers issued a press release afterwards saying that the ministers committed themselves to meeting regularly “as part of efforts to address existing and new security challenges and to advance their common values ​​of democracy, freedom and and respect for human rights. “

Sources in New Zealand say that no change in the Five Eyes task was discussed by the Cabinet and the Government does not see that press release as a change in the Five Eyes either.

No Five Eyes partner has filed deportation or suspension with New Zealand.

The article also says that in 2003, London and Washington considered ending New Zealand’s Five Eyes membership in response to former Labor Prime Minister Helen Clark apparently cutting ties with Five Eyes due to opposition. its towards the war in Iraq.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark. Photo / Paul Taylor

When contacted by the Herald, Helen Clark said she was shocked by the suggestion.

She had no absolute recollection of any downsizing and believes the head of the agencies would support her.

She believes the Five Eyes leaving the shadows and in more public positioning was problematic.

“This is trying to get everyone in line and New Zealand is evaluating its independent foreign policy and starting to cross the line.”

New Zealand should make known its concerns about China, but there was nothing wrong with expressing it through “united unilateralism.”

“My memory is that for years no one acknowledged that it existed. It functioned best in the shadows as a pool for the sharing of intelligence.

“I have never wanted to break away from New Zealand from that intelligence gathering cooperative.”

She said she had stayed close to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair during that period and would have wondered if he had sanctioned New Zealand’s violation of the Five Eyes. And former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien had been as opposed to the Iraq war as Clark.

Jacinda Ardern was asked for comment.

The Telegraph is not the only British newspaper to have reacted harshly to Mahuta’s comments made after a speech about China in which she was critical of the way it works in the Pacific.

The Daily Mail ran a headline saying “Beijing divides and regulates: New Zealand backs intelligence network ‘Five-Eyes’ China-watch over fears it could hit the country’s trade partnership.”

The Times reported that New Zealand has amended an agreement to expand its network intelligence sharing network.

The Five Eyes began as a wartime intelligence agreement between Britain and the United States intelligence agencies and in 1946 was formalized in the Ukusa Signal Information Agreement between the GCHQ and the NSA, to which Canada was added in 1948 and Australia and New Zealand. New in 1956.

New Zealand maintained the operation of its spy satellites to supply the alliance with intelligence during the 30-year rift with the United States and nuclear policy – and despite New Zealand’s suspension by the Anzus security alliance.

Some of the frontiers that had previously been set in the intelligence sharing with New Zealand and pushed by the US calmed down when Clark was prime minister.

New Zealand fully returned to the Five Eyes club in Barack Obama’s first term.

The latest retaliation against the New Zealand anti-nuclear position by the United States was lifted only in 2016 announced during the visit of then US Vice President Joe Biden.

During the time of retaliation, New Zealand pursued a more independent foreign policy than it had as an official US ally, and it expanded its relations with China, being the first Western country to sign a free trade agreement with it.