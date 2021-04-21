Former Nepal kings test COVID positive after Hindu Hindu festival | Coronavirus pandemic news





Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah and Komal Queen Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah tested positive after attending Kumbh Mela.

The former king and queen of Nepal have tested positive for COVID-19 on their return from a religious festival in India attended by millions of Hindu pilgrims. Former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, 73, and his Queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, 70, returned to Kathmandu on Sunday after a week-long visit to India to celebrate Kumbh Mela or the pitcher festival. Shahs Phani press secretary Raj Pathak confirmed that the couple had tested positive for coronavirus. They are in self-isolation in Nirmal Niwas, he said in a statement Tuesday evening, referring to their whereabouts. Kumbh Mela, held in the Haridwar towns of Uttarakhand states in northern India, attracts large crowds of Hindu worshipers to do a ritual dive on the Ganges River. Pressure has mounted to stop the festival, which has attracted up to 25 million people since January as India struggles to stem its raging coronavirus outbreak. Health experts had warned it could turn into a super-spreading event as pilgrims who have largely ignored official advice to maintain social distance return to their towns and villages across India and beyond. A Hindu spectator who attended the festival died of coronavirus and hundreds of attendees came out positive, forcing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge religious leaders to celebrate the festival in spirit. Shah, the last king of Nepal, was crowned in 2001 after his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram Shah and his family were killed in a mass murder that wiped out most of the royal family. He abdicated in June 2008 after parliament voted to remove the 240-year-old Hindu monarchy from Nepal, turning the country into a secular republic.







