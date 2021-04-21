Global figures

Amnesty International registered 483 executions IN 18 seats in 2020, a decline of 26% of 657 recorded in 2019. This figure represents the lowest number of executions Amnesty International has recorded in the past decade.

The most popular executions took place in China, Iran, Egypt, Iraq AND Saudi Arabia in that ranking.

China remained the world’s leading executioner but the true extent of the use of the death penalty in China is unknown as these data are classified as state secret; global figure at least 483 rules out thousands of executions believed to have been carried out in China.

Excluding China, 88% of all the recorded executions took place in only four places Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Amnesty International registered it 16 gra were among the 483 persons known to have been executed in 2020 (3%), in the following countries: Egypt (4), Iran (9), Oman (1), Saudi Arabia (2).

India, Oman, Qatar and Taiwan executions resumed. Amnesty International did not record any executions in Belarus, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore AND sudan, despite having done so in 2019 and 2018, as well as in Bahrain, who carried out executions in 2019 but not in 2018.

Egypt more than tripled reported executions (at least 32 at least 107)

Executions recorded in Iraq more than halved (by 100 in 2019 until 45 in 2020). Saudi Arabia reduced its number by 85%, from 184 to 27.

Chad abolished the death penalty for all crimes in May. Kazakhstan signed and in December took steps to ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty. In the US, Colorado became 22nd American abolitionist state. Barbados completed reforms to abolish the mandatory death penalty.

At the end of 2020, 108 countries (most countries of the world) had abolished the death penalty in law for all crimes and 144 countries had abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

Amnesty International registered commutations or pardons of the death penalty in 33 countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malaysia, Morocco / Western Sahara, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Sierra Leone , Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, USA, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

At least 18 exceptions of prisoners under death penalty have been recorded: Cameroon (3), China (1), Singapore (1), Taiwan (1), USA (6) and Zambia (6).

Amnesty International registered it 1,477 death sentences were imposed on 54 countries, down 36% from at least 2,307 in 2019

At the end of 2020, at least 28,567 people were known to be under the death penalty.

The following execution methods were used worldwide in 2020: beheading, electric shock, hanging, lethal injection and shooting.

Three people were executed for crimes committed while they were under the age of 18 years in Iran. Reports indicated that other people in this category remained on death row in the Maldives and Iran.

At least 30 executions for drug-related offenses were known to have been carried out in three countries (China, Iran and Saudi Arabia), a 75% drop from 2019 (118).

The death sentences were known to have been imposed following proceedings that did not meet international standards of fair trial in several countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Vietnam and Yemen.

Regional analysis

Americas

For 12th year in a row, US remained the only country to carry out executions in the region.

Number of executions (17) in 2020, decreased compared to 2019 (22) Number of death sentences registered in the US (18) fell by almost half compared to 2019 (35)

After 17 years, the Trump administration resumed U.S. federal executions, finally deciding 10 men to death over five and a half months.

Talk two countries, the US and Trinidad and Tobago, imposed the death penalty in the region.

Asia-Pacific

In Asia-Pacific Bangladesh, China, India, North Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are known to have carried out executions in 2020.

Number of new death sentences recorded in 2020 (517) more than halved compared to 2019, when 1,227 were registered.

Number of countries imposing the death penalty (16) remained similar to 2019 (17)

Japan, Pakistan and Singapore did not report any executions for the first time in several years.

Europe and Central Asia

Although Belarus continued to impose the death penalty, there were no executions in 2020.

Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Tajikistan continued to observe moratoriums on executions.

Kazakhstan signed and moved to ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, with the aim of abolishing the death penalty.

Middle East and North Africa

The number of recorded executions fell by 25%, from 579 in 2019 until 437 in 2020, while recorded death sentences fell by 11% from 707 in 2019 until 632 in 2020

Amnesty International recorded executions in eight countries Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Yemen in the region.

Oman and Qatar resumed executions, carrying out their first known executions in years.

Sub-Saharan Africa

Executions recorded in the region fell by 36%, from 25 in 2019 until 16 in 2020

Executions were recorded in three places Botswana, Somali AND South Sudan; one less compared to 2019.

Recorded death sentences fell by 6%, from 325 in 2019 until 305 in 2020

Death sentences are recorded in 18 countries in 2020, the same as in 2019.

Chad became a 21-year-oldrr country in sub-Saharan Africa to abolish the death penalty for all crimes.

The recorded reductions in the death penalty increased by 87%, from 165 in 2019 to 309 in 2020.