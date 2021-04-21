The new Australian cyber package includes AU $ 37.5 million investment in Indo-Pacific

Image: Getty Images



The Australian Government has launched a new strategy aimed at enhancing the nation’s cyber security capabilities and its international neighbors, promising an additional $ 37.5 million in AU funding along with a handful of larger Indo-Pacific initiatives.

Australia’s International Strategy for Cyber ​​and Critical Technology Engagement, according to Foreign Secretary Marise Payne, sets out goals for an “Australia, Indo-Pacific and safe, secure and prosperous world, enabled by cyberspace and critical technology “.

It is hoped that strategy [PDF] strengthen national security, defend Australia’s democracy and sovereignty, promote economic growth, and pursue international peace and stability.

The Strategy replaces the 2017 International Cyber ​​Engagement Strategy and focuses on three key pillars – values, security and prosperity – to guide Australia’s international commitment to cyber and critical technology.

The first goal is for technology to be used to “uphold and defend liberal democratic values,” the strategy described.

To achieve this goal, the strategy said Australia would advocate for cyberspace and critical technologies to support and defend democratic principles and processes; promote and protect human rights online and in the design, development and use of critical technologies; support the modeling, development and ethical use of critical technologies in accordance with international law, including human rights; and advocate for diversity, gender equality, and the empowerment of women in the design, development, and use of cyberspace and critical technology.

Under the banner of values, the strategy noted a number of initiatives in which Australia is a part, including the global partnership on AI and the AI ​​Ethics Framework launched in November 2019 to help businesses and governments seeking to design, develop, establish, and operate AI in Australia, as well as women in the international cybersecurity and space society that started in February 2020 alongside Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Security, the stated strategy, has the purpose of “safe, resilient and reliable technology”.

The Australian Government hopes that shaping the development and use of critical technology, including cyberspace, will help support international peace and stability. To achieve this, it will aim to build international resilience to digital disinformation and misinformation and their effects; building a strong and resilient cyber security capability for Australia, the Indo-Pacific and the world; strengthen cooperation in the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrime; and enable a secure and inclusive online environment that will help it achieve such a goal.

As part of the strategy, by expanding its “security” pillar, Australia will sponsor a proposal to establish a new United Nations action program for responsible state behavior in cyberspace.

Also under security, the strategy said the government would continue to attribute malicious cyber activities to states, calling it “a tool in Australia’s toolkit”. The government in eight cases has publicly attributed the activity.

Further, the government’s existing Cyber ​​Cooperation Program will be renamed the Cyber ​​Cooperation and Technology Critical Program and will see an additional $ 20.5 million to “strengthen cyber and critical technology sustainability in Southeast Asia.”

The program, which previously received AU $ 34 million in official development assistance assistance from 2016-2023, had previously been touted as playing a key role in supporting Australia’s international online engagement, gaining an “open internet , free and secure that protects national security and promotes international stability while promoting global economic growth and sustainable development “.

The government will also contribute $ 17 million AU to support Pacific neighbors to strengthen their cybercrime capabilities and resilience, including the fight against cybercrime, improving cybersecurity, and combating misinformation and misinformation.

The “security” chapter of the strategy also noted existing initiatives, including those being developed by the eSafety Commissioner; a handful of technology-related legislation, such as Legislation and Telecommunication Amendment Act (Assistance and Access) 2018; work to combat misinformation; and the Weak Cyber ​​Security Strategy launched in August.

Finally, under “prosperity”, the strategy stated that Australia ‘s goal would be to use technology to drive sustainable economic growth and development.

It aims to do so by supporting a connected and prosperous Indo-Pacific composed of independent sovereign states enabled by a critically secure and economically sustainable technology; advocating for international technology markets and open, resilient, diversified and competitive supply chains; strengthening Australian research, industry and innovation through international cooperation; shaping international standards of critical technology that foster interaction, innovation, transparency, diverse markets and model security; promoting the multi-stakeholder model of online governance; and maximizing economic growth by creating a potential environment for digital commerce.

Furthermore, Australia will also support a partnership with Standards Australia in Southeast Asia, a partnership with the University of Technology, Sydney in Southeast Asia, and a partnership with Trustwave in Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.

“Cyberspace and critical technology is a key foreign policy priority,” said Australian Ambassador for Cyber ​​Affairs and Critical Technology Dr Tobias Feakin. “The strategy sets out our goal for an Australia, Indo-Pacific and secure, secure and prosperous world powered by cyberspace and critical technology. It provides a framework to guide Australia’s international engagement.”

