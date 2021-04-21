Libyan factions face international call to step up peace process

LONDON: Analysts have said the explosion that struck Iran, the most critical nuclear facility on April 11, is another milestone in a decades-long shadow war between Tehran and its regional rival Israel.

They say the sabotage has not only exposed Irans’ vulnerability to betrayal by its population, but its lukewarm response has revealed its desperation to ease sanctions above all.

Secret intelligence officials from Mossad told Israeli media and the New York Times last week that Natanz’s mysterious explosion was their handiwork. And, according to Yossi Mekelberg, associate with the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, it is a continuation of the flood of explosions, disruptions and fires that engulfed the Islamic Republic last year, but with a major change.

What has changed from last year is how public it is. (Israel) is ready to take responsibility. From a shadow war it has moved to the forefront, Mekelberg told Arab News.

This confrontation has been going on for two decades now, at least. Cyber ​​attacks, assassinations of scientists, attacks on ships this is something that is going on. What you have seen over the last year or so is that it is becoming open, from secret to open.

Over the past year alone, Iran has been rocked by a relentless series of attacks, killings and sabotage. The country’s top nuclear scientist was killed in a sophisticated attack.

All of their nuclear archives were stolen and smuggled out of the country, and nuclear, military, and logistical sites across the country have suffered a series of mysterious setbacks.

An image captured from footage taken by Iranian state television IRIB on April 17, 2021 shows the portrait of a man identified as 43-year-old Reza Karimi, saying the intelligence ministry had placed his role in “sabotaging” last week in the Natanz object nucleus. (AFP / File Photo)

According to McKelberg, these incidents have not only hampered the Iranian economy and nuclear program, but also exposed a fundamental weakness in the regime.

They have a real issue within their nuclear program, he said. The idea that their top scientist, they could not defend it, and that someone managed to get your nuclear archives from the site is not something you can just put in your pocket.

Iranian state television named 43-year-old Iranian citizen Reza Karimi as the main suspect in the April sabotage but said he had already left the country in the hours before the blast.

Mekelberg and other experts believe that the involvement of an Iranian citizen is an indication of the regimes’ essential sensitivity: tunics within its population, and even within the nuclear program itself.

IN NUMBERS Iranian oil * $ 40 – Price per barrel of oil used in Irans budget calculations. * 300,000 – Estimated exports of oil per barrel per day (bpd) in 2020. * 2.8 million – Iranian oil exports to BPD in 2018.

They have a real issue with security. I guess the more such things happen, the more paranoid they become about who they can trust, who works with foreign agencies. Undoubtedly, someone is, said Mekelberg.

Olli Heinonen, a non-proliferation expert and distinguished collaborator at the Washington-based Stimson Center, believes the sophistication of the Natanz attack means there is little doubt that local collaborators from within the regime have enabled it.

Those who designed and executed these actions have inside information and many local contributors, Heinonen told Arab News.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 8, 2020 shows a summary of Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, south of the capital Tehran. (AFP / Maxar / File Photo)

Like Mekelberg, Heinonen stressed Iran’s apparent inability to defend even its most critical nuclear facilities and noted the stark contrast between the countries’ records and another nuclear program of the pariah states.

It is worth noting that we have not heard of similar incidents in North Korea, he said. It is clear that the (Iranian) security forces have not been able to protect the assets as the leadership had expected.

This does not come as a surprise. Not all Iranians, including technical professionals, buy the rationale for enrichment efforts, investments that can be better used elsewhere, even within the nuclear program.

Tehran has acknowledged that the attacks caused serious damage to the Natanz facility. Last week, Alireza Zakani, a regime extremist who heads the Iranian parliament’s research center, referred to several thousand damaged and destroyed centrifuges in an interview on state television.

A photo published by the official website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on August 25, 2014, shows a suspected Israeli drone that crashed over the Natanz uranium enrichment site. (AFP / File Photo)

From a technical point of view, the plan of the enemies was quite beautiful, said the head of the energy committee of the Iranian parliaments. They thought about it and used their experts and planned the explosion so that both the mains and the emergency power cable would be damaged.

Heinonen said the attacks have certainly slowed the production of 20 percent enriched uranium, which is above the level of enrichment needed for nuclear power, but well below the 90 percent required for weapons-grade uranium.

However, he warned that production could begin to rise again within three months of the attack, and Tehran promises to start enriching uranium to 60 percent in response to the attack could act as a springboard to the rapid development of a nuclear bomb.

In the short run (60 percent enrichment) does not contribute much to the outage time, but demonstrates the fact that uranium enrichment was created primarily to build a nuclear lag; be in a position to restart in a short interval a comprehensive nuclear weapons purchase program, if such a decision is made, he said.

The response to the attacks is part of a delicate balancing act by Tehran, according to Nader Di Michele, an Iran-focused analyst at political risk consultancy Prelia.

This powerpoint leaflet provided by US Central Command damage indicates an explosion (L) and a potential mine could be seen on the hull of the M / V Kokuka Courageous civilian ship in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. (AFP / File Photo)

They do not want escalation but the government needs to show an answer regarding its foreign policy. This could be addressed to international actors or even its domestic population, he told Arab News.

Beyond the growing uranium enrichment, it was reported that unknown actors targeted an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the following days. However, Di Michele thinks the damage caused by that attack was, according to the model, minimal compared to the destruction caused by Natanz’s attack.

There should always be a response to these attacks, but I think the Iranian delegation understands that there is a limit to what they can do if they want easing of sanctions.

Di Michele said if the ongoing negotiations in Vienna push for the lifting of sanctions and the release of various assets that, in turn, give a financial boost to the regime, we can never be sure which part of it would go to it. support which activities.

He added: It can be assumed that part of those issued assets will go towards foreign policy activities. What they bring, I could not speculate.

