Coronavirus: Without any international travel, Canadians head to their homes

TORONTO – With another pandemic summer on the horizon, Canadians are looking to go out in their backyards for outdoor adventures that are safe for COVID-19.

Companies offering outdoor, adventure and rental services are already hearing from potential customers about the 2021 summer season and they think the push to get out can last beyond the end of the pandemic.

We did not think we would get any reservations last year because the borders were closed, they could not go anywhere and they started to understand what we have here in the northwestern territories. We have beautiful nature, natural wonders in the Northwest Territories, right in our backyard, said Joe Buffalo Child, president and CEO of The Adventures of the Northern Stars.

Even with the borders closed to the territory, they were able to maintain business and show people living in the Northwest Territories the natural beauty it has to offer, which was a real boost for North Star Adventures because their expeditions usually completed by visitors.

Ninety-nine percent were from outside the territory, he said.

As an indigenous owned and operated business, they offer special ground penetration and are the only travel company offering cruise expeditions on the Mackenzie River. They also offer aurora borealis packs where you can find northern lights.

We are North American tour guides, he said.

While the northern lights may not be visible to all Canadians, other tour groups are offsetting it by offering a wide variety of safe pandemic events.

In Manitoba, Sayzoons offers rental equipment and outdoor guide for rural Manitobans.

We’ve actually repaired our entire service to be able to accommodate communities for sports and recreational activities for people to operate on their families and bubble, physically distancing themselves from everyone, said Season Kirkwood, the owner operator and Sayzoons.

Sayzoons offers a service, called ‘wagon rec’, where they offer various games and activities located outside as a circuit, where each family can play at one station with their masks before cleaning and moving to the next station.

We’re really trying to focus on food for families who can’t necessarily go to a big box store and buy a bunch of things to have fun, Kirkwood said. Especially in rural Manitoba, there are no agencies that rent equipment like this.

The outdoor Metis Group is also working to bring Manitobans to the trails in an accessible and sustainable way that does not disturb the environment.

We really want to do this steadily and gently in our region, they said.

Kirkwood recommends that people look for local outdoor activity groups to have fun this summer as they will get to know the area better.

Gord Baker, Assistant General Manager at Algonquin Outfitters, has seen a real pull in interest in outdoor rentals and guided tours, and there are plenty of newcomers to the activities.

A lot of people are getting into things they hadn’t done before like camping, cycling, Baker said.

He said they saw an increase in customers last year, but this year, people do not expect to book last minute.

They are booking early, as soon as they can, he said.

Canadians exploring their backyard

Canadians are forced to take their explorations to their backyards, especially as some provincial and territorial boundaries remain closed.

Buffalo Child said that even within the Northwest Territories, there are many people who have never decided to explore the territory to its full extent, who have not been able to see and learn about the territories of Indigenous living culture.

We hope longtime residents who have not gone out to explore outside Yellowknife will do so this summer because of the pandemic, he added.

In Ontario, most of the guided tours done by Algonquin Outfitters were taken by international travelers before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now things are different.

Everyone who went on one of our canoe-run trips was a family from Ontario, Baker said.

Most, he said, would have been on trips abroad to visit family, or send their children to summer camp, but opted for a family canoe trip in light of travel restrictions.

He said some of the people who booked their first guided trips last year are booking non-guided trips this year.

In BC, Wayne Sawchuk, a ecotourism operator, you are seeing similar things. People in BC are joining his remote expeditions, turning into horses and getting a taste of the backward countries that are part of their native province.

There is a much stronger interest from British Columbia. And, without question about that, he said.

He also sees recurring clients on his expeditions.

People who came to us before they knew what to expect and they know it is safe and KOVID safe, he said.

But with recent border closures in BC and the government trying to prevent intra-provincial travel, his summer of booked expeditions could end in cancellations.

FIRST SECURITY

Despite a new interest in outdoor adventure activities, there is concern that some may take on more than they can manage, which can be dangerous. Importers It is important to do your research before choosing an outdoor activity. Easy to get lost in, the weather can change quickly and wildlife brushes can turn a day of fun into more than you talked about.

Sawchuk said it is important to do your research before embarking on a new adventure.

I think a little premature research can save a lot of trouble, he said.

It is not as simple as grabbing a tent and setting it up, groups need to plan for emergencies and remember that some areas do not have cell phone waiting in case they get lost.

There are many things to think about here. And many things that may be out of your control, Baker said.

He does not want to discourage anyone from going out, and he and his team at Algonquin Outfitters are happy to help people get out, he just wants them to be safe.

On one level, this is interesting, like, hey, great for people getting into these things, Baker said. On the other hand, it was scary because there are people who went abroad who had never done so.

GENERATION OF OUTSIDE PEOPLE

With the COVID-19 pandemic ending indoor activities for the foreseeable future, it seems like outdoor activities are here to stay and some guides think it will create a generation of people enjoying the outdoors.

I think more and more people are dealing with it. More and more people are simply aware that outdoor activity is a good thing, Baker said.

Kirkwood thinks that when people see the benefits of going out, they will want to pursue it.

So I think people will really see the value and money they are saving just by sitting outside when it comes to their physical and mental health, they said.

Especially with truth and reconciliation and more indigenous people relating to their past and land, they added.

All over the world, this whole world will have a pleasant resettlement to return to and from their homes.

Sawchuk thinks this push to get out will create a new movement in the younger generations who are looking for a more simplified life.

I think it can actually spawn some kind of return movement to the ground in a small way, he said. Not what we had in the 60s or 70s, but I think it will spawn, I really do.

And for those who do not, there are always online markets.

On the other hand, there may be a lot of used equipment for sale next year, Baker said.