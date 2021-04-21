International
DOH: 9,227 new COVID-19 cases push total active infections to 116,434
MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,227 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total coronavirus infections in the country to 116,434.
According to the DOH, active cases represent 12.1 percent of all 962,307 COVID-19 cases registered in the country since the onset of the pandemic. Of the active infections, 98 percent are mild and asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, 19,699 new recoveries brought the total number of patients who survived their period against the disease to 829,608. But there were 124 other patients who died, bringing the death toll to 16,265.
DOH said recoveries and deaths account for 86.2 per cent and 1.69 per cent of the total case load, respectively.
On the positivity rate, the health department said 19.5 percent of the 37,235 individuals tested were positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
Twenty-six duplicate entries, including 14 recoveries, were removed from the count issue, while 36 cases previously marked as recoveries were classified as death after final certification.
The DOH said one laboratory was not operational on April 19 while eight laboratories were unable to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Storage System.
Also Wednesday, the DOH said intensive care unit use is at critical risk in the Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon and is at high risk in Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Calabarzon amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases. .
Meanwhile, general healthcare use is considered high risk in CAR, Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon, and is moderate risk in Metro Manila and Central Luzon.
Government data showed that over 1.5 million doses of more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available in the country have been administered so far, including 1.3 million doses given as the first dose. The data also showed that 209,456 individuals have so far completed their second dose of strokes.
