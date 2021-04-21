International
BYU Volleyball: Miki Jauhiainen is the Cougars’ latest international star
As a beautiful summer day passing jet skis and picnics in Tampere, Finland, was setting and the sun was setting on one of the many scenic lakes in the region, BYU men’s volleyball player Miki Jauhiainen fell to his knees and proposed to the thrower spear BYU Payge Cuthbertson.
It was perfect, Cuthbertson said.
Should have been.
Because everyone who knows Jauhiainen 6-foot-9, a middle-aged blocker on the BYU-ranked No. 2 men’s volleyball team, knows that he seeks excellence in everything he does.
The perfectionist is a good way to describe it, said Cuthbertson, now listed as Payge Grinder is a list of BYUs songs after saying yes to the great Finn that summer evening in 2019 and got married last summer after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened both seasons of athletes.
Miki can not afford not to give everything in everything he does volleyball, school, nothing. He just has to give her everything he got, Payge said.
This is especially true for Jauhiainens school affairs. He graduated from BYU in computer science last year with an average of 4.0 perfect marks, and has held towards As during his master’s work this school year changed into a pandemic.
Jauhiainen was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Men’s First Men’s 2020 Team last June, becoming the first student athlete in the history of BYU men’s volleyball to win such an honor. He is also a four-time honored MPSF Scholar-Athlet Academic.
“Miki may be the brightest guy in the NCAA, a 4.0 student, and I don’t think he’s ever lost below that,” BYU men’s volleyball coach Shawn Olmstead told KSball last year. Lucky I got it.
Cougars won race no. 1 in the MPSF Tournament and the right to host it, with a 3-0 win over the 6th ranked UCLA last week. They lost a 3-1 game to the Bruins the other night in Los Angeles to drop to 17-3 overall, but are still considered the team they could beat in the conference tournament.
The conference tour begins Thursday with three games at the Smith Fieldhouse, starting at 2pm BYU drew a first round and will meet the lowest seed left in a semifinal match on Friday at 19:00. The championship game is Saturday at 7 p.m., with the champion advancing to the NCAA Tournament, which will be held in Columbus, Ohio, May 3-8.
Jauhiainen said he does not have a good answer for his academic skills, perhaps the first time the Finnish national team member of the last mine has not been able to give an answer for anything.
I can not do my homework properly if that makes sense, he said. And grades follow from job performance. While I like to tell myself that I do not fix grades, my wife may have a different opinion. I just try to do my best.
BYU men’s volleyball fans can thank Payge, in a way, for Miki who was still there and playing in his fifth season, because if they had not been engaged at this time last year, Miki would probably had switched to professional volleyball in Europe. But after she still had one year of qualification left on the BYU field running team, he decided to return in 2021 while some other older friends were transferred.
If I did not return, I would have to understand something, because if not I would have to find a job and understand all the things about visas (as a foreigner), he said. I just decided to keep playing because it was easier, and that way I could basically even get a free master’s degree.
The Olmsteads team has benefited, as Jauhaianen has recorded 48 kills, 16 excavations and 54 block assists this season. Last year, he started in 17 of 18 games before the season was due due to COVID-19 and lead the team with a total of 72 blocks.
I feel like he is underestimated, Payge said. He does so much for his teammates and his team and his coaches. Not underestimated in a bad way, but sometimes I think he is overlooked because he is doing a lot of things behind the scenes. But this year I feel like he is shining and showing everyone his good game on the field. He is an amazing guy with excellent qualities and I love him.
How did the soft, boyish-looking star from Finland, who is often mistaken as a basketball player on campus, end up in BYU?
Jauhiainen said it was through connections that one of his coaches in Finland had with former assistant coach BYU Luka Slabe, now the head coach of volleyball in the state of North Carolina, and the coach of the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team.
I had no idea what I was getting into, he said. I was like, sounds good, is free, the team is good, so I will just go there and see. And it worked beautifully.
How did the Jauhains meet?
The two agree he was at the academic center at the Student Athlete Building on campus, but there is some disagreement over who approached him first.
As far as I remember, I approached him first, Payge said. I asked for help on a computer. And so we started talking for the first time. So I take (credit) for the way we first met, but he might say otherwise.
Their first meeting was a volleyball match that Miki was playing (what else?) And a birthday party afterwards, and the love blossomed right after. Payge said there has not been much major cultural change to overcome because they have similar families and home life.
She is from Sherwood, Oregon, and a prominent athlete in her own right. She has qualified for NCAA regional javelin throwers during the four years she was at BYU.
I found myself a winner. I’m lucky, she said. It has been wonderful.
With this guy, he had to be.
picture credit
