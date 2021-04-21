Around 700 virus-infected front line fighters, AIIMS Patna hit hardest





Like many other Indian states, Bihar is also battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state health infrastructure is further hit as about 500 doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and other staff have been infected with the coronavirus over the past two weeks. Not only that, over 200 police officers have also tested COVID-19 positive in the state, reported The Indian Express. AIIMS Director Patna Dr PK Singh informed the High Court on Monday that 248 hospital staff were infected with the virus. The court ordered the submission of a report on the working conditions and health status of doctors and other staff. To this end, the court requested that a two-member team be formed, including the AIIMS Director, and that a report be submitted in this regard. Meanwhile, AIIMS, Patna, increased its number of COVID-19 beds from 130 to 210 by last week. Hospitals where staff are infected Nearly 70 employees have also been infected at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), the only dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state capital. However, the hospital has increased its bed capacity from 160 to 500 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), another premier hospital that treats patients with COVID-19, also has about 130 staff members suffering from the virus. Bihar COVID-19 data Bihar has nearly 50,000 active cases of COVID-19 and recorded about 150 deaths in the last 15 days. The state reported 10,455 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 51 deaths. The capital Patna being hit the hardest reported 2186 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case load in the state increased to 3,42,059, while there are currently 56,354 active cases in the state. Other major districts affected by the coronavirus are – Gaya with 1081 cases, Muzaffarpur (544), Saran (530), Bhagalpur (449) Nalanda (375), Aurangabad (350) and Begusarai (346). The state has tested over 1 lakh samples every day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos