Latest: Czech Republic launches J&J vaccines

The Czech Ministry of Health says the first 14,400 doses will be sent to general practitioners across the country. Another 24,000 J&J vaccines are expected to be delivered next week.

As of Tuesday, health authorities had inoculated nearly 2.6 million people out of a population of 10.7 million with at least one Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine.

The U.S. military says most inmates at the Guantanamo Bay detention center have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most powerful Church of Greece says it will allow believers to attend Orthodox Easter services next week but limit attendance and hold services earlier in the day in accordance with a government-imposed curfew.

Many people with vehicles from Latin America are traveling thousands of miles to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States because supplies are limited in their home countries.

ROME Italy is distributing 184,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus ions to regional vaccination centers and recommending it to people over the age of 60 following the latest assessment by the European Medicines Agency.

The Italys health ministry and pharmaceutical agency gave the green light for the shooting after a preliminary suspension following reports that the stroke could be linked to very rare blood clots.

The EMA on Tuesday found a possible link between vaccines and very rare blood clots, but said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Following this decision, the Italian government decided to recommend the target to people over 60, a similar recommendation it made to AstraZeneca photos that were also linked to possible clots.

The Italys virus commissioner said in a statement that starting Wednesday, the initial 184,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson footage that were awaiting storage pending the EMA review will be distributed to the Italys regions.

BANGKOK Thailand plans to buy another 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine over 65 million which it has already contracted amid criticism for a slow start to the vaccination campaign.

The announcement by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ochas on his Facebook comes as Thailand is battling a third wave of infections that has resulted in record daily cases. Health authorities reported 1,458 new confirmed cases and two deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 46,643 cases including 110 deaths.

The Prayuths administration has been sharply criticized for failing to provide enough vaccines, with only about 2 million doses from AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac distributed so far and most of the remainder due to start in June.

Only about 1% of Thai 69 million people have received at least one dose.

The Prayuths post says additional doses will be purchased by two or three other companies, and 10 million to 15 million of them will be handled by the private sector. Prayuth said on Tuesday the government is in talks with Pfizer to supply 5 million to 10 million doses, the delivery of which would begin in July and end by December.

A total of 100 million doses would be enough to inoculate 70% of the Thai population.

NEW DELHI India has reported a new record 295,041 coronavirus cases, as the death toll exceeded 2,000 for the first time.

Even with hospitals struggling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised state governments against imposing a harsh blockade in favor of micro-control zones as he tried to avoid another economic downturn.

Growth in India has exacerbated the slowdown in global vaccination campaigns. India is a leading manufacturer of vaccines but was forced to delay the distribution of photos to focus on its domestic demand. To date, India has administered over 130 million doses of vaccine in a country of nearly 1.4 billion since mid-January.

Overall, India has reported more than 15.6 million confirmed cases, the second highest after the United States. The death toll was 182,553.

HONOLULU Hawaii officials are moving forward with a plan to allow people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus to pass pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements for flights between islands.

The rule, for now, is only for people who have received vaccinations in Hawaii and travel within the state.

The plan does not change anyone’s ability to travel and avoid quarantine while trying, but adds another opportunity for those who have taken the shooting.

TORONTO Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending travel restrictions that make it mandatory for air travelers to quarantine at a hotel at their own expense when arriving in Canada.

He also thanks the country’s two main airlines for extending a voluntary flight suspension to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until May 21st. The measures were first announced in January.

Trudeau is reiterating that now is not the time to travel. He says strict travel, testing and quarantine measures in Canada are extremely important. But he notes that international travel accounts directly for a small number of cases in Canada, and those restrictions are only a means of combating the pandemic.

Canada is seeing a third wave of infections especially in Ontario where Prime Minister Doug Ford was slow in re-imposing blockade restrictions.

NEW YORK General Motors is joining the growing list of companies that will provide more flexible job opportunities for its employees as more people are vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday that the vehicle manufacturer will allow its employees the flexibility to work where they can have the greatest impact on achieving the company’s goals, for as long as the work lends such a situation. Named work appropriately, GM says its approach is based on the belief that its employees are capable of making wise decisions without overly described instructions.

The announcement comes a month after Ford Motor Co. told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. Ford plans to use a work hybrid office: employees will travel to work primarily for group meetings and more convenient face-to-face interaction projects.

In addition to Ford, Salesforce, Facebook, Google and other tech firms have said they will continue work policies from home indefinitely.

ROME Italy has opened its latest coronavirus vaccination center at one of the most iconic cultural spots of the Roma: Cinecitta Film Studios where La Dolce Vita, Ben Hur and other jewels of Italian cinema were made.

The Romans who took their shots on Tuesday were treated to posters of movie stars and inspirational messages (Be Happy!) By Sophia Loren and Roberto Benigni surrounding them in the waiting room of the spacious vaccine center back in the studio.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini was ready for the opening, saying Cinecitta held a glorious place in the history of Italian film but also an important place for the present and future of post-COVID Italian filmmaking.

Cinecitta Studios is now merging into Rome’s main train station, auditorium and conference center as the center of immortality in the Eternal City, as part of governments’ efforts to rapidly increase the rate of shooting in Europe’s one-time epicenter.

INDIANAPOLIS Two national pharmacy chains say they have largely completed the work of distributing COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff of most long-term care sites.

CVS and Walgreens began sending teams of health care workers to nursing homes, residences and other places in December. They have distributed a total of 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

COVID-19 caused more than 646,000 cases and 131,000 deaths in long-term care facilities. But total weekly amounts for new cases have dropped by more than 90% since the vaccination program began, according to the American Healthcare Association, which represents most nursing homes.

JERUSALEM The Israeli prime minister says he is planning a new round of vaccinations within six months, including children.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Pfizer and Moderna have agreed to provide 16 million additional vaccines in Israel. He says, Therefore prepare the arms, the muscles for those who love, and the children as well. Our estimate is that by then, there will be approved vaccines for children.

Many health experts believe that people who are vaccinated may need to take boosters to maintain their levels of immunity.

Israel carried out an aggressive vaccination in which nearly 90% of the adult population was either inoculated or recovered from COVID-19. This has allowed the government to reopen schools, shops, restaurants and its main airport in recent weeks. This week, the government said people should no longer wear masks outside ending a one-year ban.

Israel has come under fire from UN officials and human rights groups for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel says under previous diplomatic agreements, it is not responsible for vaccinating Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority has worked to secure its own supplies of vaccines, in large part through the UN-backed COVAX program, but lags far behind Israel.

DES MOINES, Iowa Nearly half of Iowa counties have refused deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine due to lack of demand, state officials said as they tried to spark interest in the shooting with a public information campaign.

The state Department of Public Health has told counties to drop doses when they can not be sure they can use them all, said spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand.

The state reported Tuesday that 43 of Iowa 99 counties refused additional vaccine shipments. Of the 43, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 12 that have a high rate of coronavirus infections.

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador received a coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Lpez Obrador received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from a military nurse at his daily press conference this morning.

It does not hurt, and moreover, it protects us all, says Lpez Obrador, calling on all Mexicans over the age of 60 to be vaccinated.

The president had said in March that he would refrain from taking the shot because he still had antibodies after he became infected in January. But later he changed his mind on the recommendation of his doctor to be vaccinated. He also said he wanted to set an example for others to take the shot.

The 67-year-old president was scheduled to reach his goal in the first week of April, along with others over 60 in central Mexico.