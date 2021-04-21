Hundreds protest against German COVID-19 closure law





Hundreds of people protested in Berlin on Wednesday against a law parliament would pass giving the national government the power to impose blockades in areas with high levels of coronavirus infection to curb a third wave of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to draft the law, which has drawn criticism from opponents who argue it restricts personal freedoms, as some of Germany’s 16 federal states refused to impose tough measures despite an increase in cases. Measures include downtime between 10:00 (2000 GMT) and 5:00 (0300 GMT) and limits on private gatherings, sports and shop openings. Schools will close and return to online lessons if the incidence of the virus exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Hundreds of protesters, a few with face masks, gathered in the sun near the Brandenburg Gate, not far from the Bundestag parliament building in central Berlin. People waved German flags and banners with “peace” and “democracy” written on them and played music. One banner read: “End of intimidation now.” Police vans were parked on the street and officers watched. Germans are sensitive to any measures that threaten their freedom because of the country’s Nazi and communist past, and demonstrations against the new law have been staged in recent weeks in cities across the country. Alexander Gauland, the parliamentary leader of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), said the government was fighting the pandemic with the wrong measures. “They are stuck in their own trenches,” he told the Bundestag debate over the law. Ralph Brinkhaus, Merkel’s Christian Democrat parliamentary leader, said politicians needed to balance civil liberties with the need to save lives. “We are in a situation where a lot of people are dying,” he said. Germany reported an increase of 24,884 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 3.19 million. About 80,634 people have died and doctors have warned that if no action is taken, intensive care units could try to cope. However, in recent days the seven-day incidence rate has dropped and is now at 160.1 per 100,000. The bill is expected to go to the upper house of the Bundesrat parliament on Thursday. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

