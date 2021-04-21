MI5 campaign warns of online recruitment by foreign spies





The ‘Think Before You Connect’ campaign has been fueled by concerns about the extent to which people are being targeted by foreign intelligence agencies. More than 10,000 Britons have been singled out by foreign spies on professional networking sites over the past five years, according to MI5. Spies from Russia, China and other countries are creating fake profiles in an attempt to steal state secrets from people who accept their demands to connect. Civil servants and people working for defense contractors are among those targeted. The CPNI campaign, which primarily targets civil servants and other officials, encourages people to report suspicious profiles and remove them from their networks. MI5 warns of espionage threat from Internet sites https://t.co/cvbbtIygQJ – Financial Times (@ FT) 19 April 2021 People who work for government or the Civil Service are targeted, along with those who work in the “private sector or academy with access to technology or classified or commercially sensitive research,” according to CPNI. He warned: “Criminals and hostile actors may act anonymously or dishonestly online in an attempt to connect with people who have access to valuable and sensitive information. They often do this by posing as recruiters or talent agents who will approach individuals with tempting opportunities when their real goal is to gather as much information as possible from the target. “ The new video depicts an official approaching the internet to be a keynote speaker at a “prestigious conference” where they will be paid an “attractive fee” and pay all expenses. Shadow figures are shown by capturing the officer and their colleagues. The voice warns: “Connecting to profiles you do not know can have unintended and harmful consequences.” He adds: “It can happen to anyone. “The threat is real.” The campaign has been featured by the media ranging from the BBC to the Daily Mail and the Financial Times. BBC News – MI5 warns spies use LinkedIn to defraud staff in leaking secrets https://t.co/5G298zWslJ – Gerry Corten (@CortenTech) April 20, 2021 In a statement issued in support of the campaign, Ken McAllum, CEO of MI5, warned: “Malicious profiles on professional networking sites are being used on an industrial scale.” Dominic Fortescue, the government’s chief security official, commented that civil servants working from home and on personal devices were “more vulnerable to malicious access by hostile security services and criminal organizations on social media”. Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector newsletter to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comments directly in your inbox. Be sure to subscribe to the site to access more than one story per month. To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector newsletter, email [email protected]







