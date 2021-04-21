South Korean court upholds Japan in wartime sexual slavery case





SEULL A South Korean judge ruled Wednesday that Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan during World War II could not seek compensation from the Japanese government in a South Korean court, a decision that angered survivors and challenged an earlier decision in January. In the previous ruling, the presiding judge ordered the Japanese government to pay 100 million ($ 89,400) in profits each to 12 former Korean sex slaves, known as comfort women. Two separate rulings by two different judges at Seoul Central District Court complicated survivors’ decades-long effort to hold the Japanese government accountable for war sexual slavery. The two rulings also showed that the South Korean judiciary was divided over the Japanese claims that international law protected it from litigation in foreign courts. In January, a South Korean judge ruled that the Japanese government should be subject to Korean jurisdiction because the experience of Korean sex slaves involved anti-human acts planned and systematically carried out by the Japanese Empire. For such acts, Japan cannot seek exemption from a lawsuit in South Korea based on state sovereignty, he said.

The women’s group in that case hailed the judges’ decision as a marked victory, but Tokyo overturned the decision. He also said that a 2015 agreement, which South Korea and Japan called final and irreversible, permanently resolved the long-standing dispute over comfort women. Earlier, in a 1993 statement, Japan issued a formal apology for the practice. On Wednesday, another South Korean judge, Min Seong-cheol, sided with Japan and dismissed a lawsuit filed by a special group of former sex slaves. If the courts begin to make exceptions to the principle of national sovereignty, diplomatic clashes will become inevitable, the judge said in his ruling. Mr Min also cited the 2015 agreement, under which Japan accepted responsibility for its actions, apologized again to women and set up a $ 8.3 million fund to help provide aging care. Some of the surviving women have received payments from the 2015 fund. Others rejected the deal, saying it failed to specify Japanese legal liability or provide official compensation. The lawsuit filed Wednesday was filed in 2016 by 20 plaintiffs, including 11 former sex slaves. Only four of the 11 are still alive, and they are all in their 80s or 90s. Neither the January nor Wednesday decision is the final word on the issue. Plaintiffs in the second lawsuit said they would seek the opinion of the higher courts by appealing Wednesday’s decision.

It will go down in history as a shameful case when a judge shunned his duty as the last bastion of human rights, said an advocacy group in Seoul that talks about the women who filed the lawsuit. Lee Yong-soo, a former sex slave who joined the trial, accused the judge of denying victims the right to seek trial for war crimes and anti-human crimes, according to a statement from her spokeswoman. Mrs. Lee also demanded that both governments ask the International Court of Justice to rule on the matter.

Women of Comfort is the euphemism that Japan adopted for nearly 200,000 young women many of them Korean who were forced or lured to work in brothels run by the Japanese military before and during World War II. Over the past 30 years, survivors from South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, China and the Netherlands have filed a total of 10 lawsuits against the Japanese government in Japanese courts, according to Amnesty International. The survivors lost in all those cases before winning their case in the South Korean court in January. What was a historic victory for survivors after an overly long wait is now being called into question again, said Arnold Fang, an East Asia researcher at Amnesty International, criticizing Wednesday’s court ruling. It has been more than 70 years since the end of World War II and we cannot overestimate the urgency for the Japanese government to stop depriving these survivors of their rights to full compensation and to provide an effective remedy within the life of tire. In Tokyo, Katsunobu Kato, chief secretary of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet, said the Japanese government planned to review the decision in detail before commenting on it. He added that his government could not answer whether the new decision reflects a change in South Korea’s stance on the issue, but that the Japanese stance does not change at all. Washington has urged Seoul and Tokyo to improve ties so that allies can work more closely to address the North Korean nuclear threat and increase China’s military influence in the region. For years, Japan and South Korea have closed the horns on comfort women and other historical issues stemming from Japanese colonial rule in Korea from 1910 to 1945. Tokyo insisted that all claims arising from its colonial rule, including those involving sexually enslaved women, had been settled by the 1965 treaty establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations, as well as the 2015 women’s comfort agreement. Under the 1965 agreement, Japan provided South Korea with $ 500 million in affordable aid and loans.

The South Korean government did not immediately comment on the court ruling Wednesday. But during a forum in Seoul on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that although his government had not abandoned the 2015 agreement, the victims and their demands should be at the center of any efforts to resolve the issue.

Hisako Ueno contributed to reporting from Tokyo.

