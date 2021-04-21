Lawyer Kwa Kim Li will face disciplinary proceedings for handling the wills of Lee Kuan Yew, News Politics & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Ms Kwa Kim Li will face a disciplinary court over complaints about her handling of the will of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in the latest development in the Lee family quarrel.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (April 21st) ruled that a court should be appointed to formally investigate two additional complaints filed by Mr. Lee Hsien Yang and Dr. Lee Wei Ling regarding Ms. Kwa’s conduct.

This came after Mr. Lee Kuan Yew’s two youngest children, who are the executors of his estate, appealed against the Law Society decision to proceed with only one of the four complaints they made against Ms Kwa.

The three appeals the court has been asked to consider are:

– If Ms. Kwa had failed to follow the instructions of the late Mr. Lee to destroy his replaced wills;

– If she had violated her confidentiality duties by sending data of her communication with the late Mr. Lee to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; AND

– If she had given false and misleading information to the executors of the property.

A fourth complaint, that Ms. Kwa had failed to keep proper contemporary records and records of all the advice given and instructions received from their father, was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee had complained about the conduct of Mrs. Kwa at the Law Society on September 15, 2019. The Justice Society then referred the grievances to an investigative committee, before deciding to proceed only with the grievance regarding the breach of privilege and confidentiality.

In its trial, Justice Valerie Thean asked the Justice Association to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the other two complaints to do with instructions to destroy Mr. Lee Kuan Yew’s wills and false and misleading information.

Allowing the two complaints, it found that the information available was sufficient to establish a prima facie case of an ethical breach or misconduct of sufficient gravity requiring formal investigation and review by a disciplinary court.

Ms. Kwa, who is a cousin of the Lee brothers and sisters and a managing partner in Lee and Lee, had assisted the late Lee in drafting six wills between August 20, 2011 and November 2, 2012. She did not prepare the earliest testament of Mr. Lee, dated December 7, 1995 and his final will, dated December 17, 2013.

Following the death of Mr. Lee Kuan Yew on March 23, 2015, Prime Minister Leeand Dr Leeasked Ms. Kwa for records and information regarding the various wills he signed before his final will.

Ms. Kwa responded to both brothers and sisters in an email on June 4, 2015, which she also sent to Mr. Lee Hsien Yang, explaining that she thought it was better to respond to all three beneficiaries of the late Lee’s estate.

In a second e-mail sent on June 22, 2015 to the three brothers and sisters, she attached a draft of the will of the late Mr. Lee, August 19, 2011, along with an e-mail cover and email trails from Mr. Lee Hsien Yang wife Lee Suet Fern, as well as Mr. Lee Kuan Yew’s assistant, Mrs. Wong Lin Hoe.

Following these emails, the lawyers of Mr. Lee Hsien Yang and Dr. Leewrote for Ms. Kwa noting that documents and information regarding the late wills of the late Mr. Leewere were protected by the privilege of attorney and client and were confidential.

They asked her not to send any documents to any party except authorized representatives of the estate.

On February 25, 2019, attorneys requested from Ms. Kwa all original files, correspondence, notes, and other documents relating to Mr. Lee’s instructions regarding the six wills. She then gave them her full document.

Do not destroy wills

It was then that the brothers and sisters found a note in the files dated 21 December 2011 in which Mrs. Kwa had recorded that she “tore” Mr. Lee’s first will before him.

Based on this, they complained that Ms. Kwa had not followed Mr. Lee’s instructions to destroy his replaced wills.

Justice Thean found that the Justice Association had made a procedural error when deciding not to proceed with this complaint based on two reports from the company’s investigation committee.

The task of the investigative committee is to check complaints to seek invalid complaints and ensure that they are reasonably subject to disciplinary hearings.

For this complaint, the investigative committee first found that there was a prima facie case. In further investigations following questions from the Justice Society council, he found that there was insufficient documentary evidence to show that the late Mr. Lee had expressly intended that his preliminary wills be physically destroyed or torn.

Allowing this complaint, Ms. Thean said in her judgment: “While the committee (investigation) had finally concluded that there was a prima facie case for these matters, their legal role was not to make a finding on this factual matter, but simply to channel it to proper fact-finding body: (disciplinary court) “.

She added that since the investigative committee had come to different conclusions in its two reports, the Legal Society should have concluded that a formal investigation by such a court would be necessary.

False and deceptive

Another complaint from Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Leewas that Ms. Kwa had not informed them of all discussions between her and the late Mr Lee about their family home at 38 Oxley Road in her June 2015 emails.

In particular, they took up the issue with the fact that Ms. Kwa had not mentioned the phone calls and emails between her and Mr. Lee Kuan Yew on how to deal with the escalation of Oxley property value in the event that it -specified and redeveloped, which was revealed in emails between Ms. Kwa and Mr. Lee between November 30 and December 13, 2013.

Ms. Kwa’s June 4, 2015 e-mail to Prime Minister Lee and his siblings was entitled “Chronology of 6 Testaments – My Oxley-Focused File Files,” and included a chronological summary of 10 items from 7 events. December 1995, to November 2, 2012, among other details.

The brothers and sisters said Ms. Kwa had also failed to cite the late Mr. Lee’s instructions in an e-mail exchange from December 12 to December 13, 2013 on adding a code to change the shares given to each child in the sixth will, and another carpet-related codex on Oxley property.

They claimed in their complaint that Ms. Kwa must have left the information on purpose, noting that she had been able to include in her e-mail on 22 June 2015 simultaneous emails with Ms. Lee Suet Fern which were from December 16, 2013

The Justice Association inquiry committee dismissed the complaint on the grounds that the June 4, 2015 e-mail would act as a summary of Mr. Lee’s wills based on Ms. Kwa’s “file records”. The committee also found that the omissions were not significant as there was no dispute over the authenticity of Mr Lee’s sixth will.

Justice Thean found that in receiving the June 4, 2015 e-mail, “the framework and its opening represented its contents to be a comprehensive summary of the work done by Ms. Kwa on the first six wills and Oxley property.”

The judge, however, failed to include information about Mr. Lee’s instructions regarding changes to the Sixth Will and discussions regarding Oxley’s property in 2013.

“This could have misled executors into thinking the June 4, 2015 e-mail contained everything about the first six wills and Oxley’s property,” she added.

She also said that the task of the inquiry committee “would not have been to conclude Ms Kwa’s intent, but to assess whether there were any prima facie cases that should have been tested by a court of fact to consider whether a conclusion of the it must be done to you. “

The record-keeping complaint was dismissed

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee had also complained that Ms Kwa did not keep notes of the two telephone conversations regarding discussions over the de-reporting of Oxley’s property.

However, the Justice Association found that the content of the first call, on November 29, 2013, was captured in depth in the November 30, 2013 email and constituted a sufficient record.

The second possible call on 12 December 2013 was mentioned in an e-mail Ms. Kwa sent Mr Lee the same day, saying she would call him about Oxley’s property reporting, “later today”. Ms. Kwa had no notes or notes for any discussion on this issue.

Justice Thean noted that the topic of the e-mail conversation was then skipped over by the event.

On 17 December 2013, Ms. Kwa was informed by Ms. Lee Suet Fern and Mrs. Wong Lin Hoe that Mr. Lee Kuan Yew had signed a new will removing all previous wills.

The final will, which was prepared by Mrs. Lee Suet Fern, had been the subject of a special disciplinary court, which declared Ms. Lee guilty of misconduct, without adaptation of a lawyer and a lawyer, in her treatment of the will. The senior lawyer was suspended for 15 months.

Ms. Kwa was not involved in the preparation of the final will, but was informed of it after it was signed.

“While she was told by Ms. Lee Suet Fern that the new will was returned to Mr. Lee’s will in 2011, Ms. Kwa would have realized that the conversation about the possible escalation of the Oxley property price was no longer relevant. “, she said at the trial, noting that these issues had to do with the deletion of the annulment clause, which was in the fifth and sixth wills, but not in the first will.

“Further, there was an instruction on December 17, 2013 from Mr. Lee Kuan Yew to Ms. Wong Lin Hoe to inform Ms. Kwa that the final content would reflect the ‘agreement between brothers and sisters,'” the judge noted.

“Her client at this point in time was Mr. Lee, and as of December 17, 2013, she had no further interest in following up at that point regarding the call, if it had been made. Therefore, not only “that there is no prima facie case, the issue is less serious.”