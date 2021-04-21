Ontario lacks critical care nurses between the 3rd wave

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The latest confirmed numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. There are 1,139,043 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,139,043 confirmed cases (87,872 active, 1,027,458 resolved, 23,713 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 7,276 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 231.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60,487 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 8,641. There were 46 new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 321 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 46. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.39 per 100,000 people. 30,168,562 tests have been completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,048 confirmed cases (31 active, 1,011 resolved, six deaths). There were two new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 5.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 235,541 tests have been completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 174 confirmed cases (13 active, 161 resolved, zero deaths). There was a new case on Tuesday. The active case rate is 8.14 per 100,000 people. In the last seven days, there have been nine new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 135,297 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 1,831 confirmed cases (68 active, 1,696 resolved, 67 deaths). On Tuesday there were nine new cases. The active case rate is 6.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is seven. There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people. 468,265 tests have been completed. _ New Brunswick: 1,797 confirmed cases (140 active, 1,624 resolved, 33 deaths). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 17.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 61 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is nine. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people. 285,774 tests have been completed. _ Quebec: 339,180 confirmed cases (12,363 active, 315,984 resolved, 10,833 deaths). There were 1,136 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 144.18 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,708 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,387. On Tuesday there were 17 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 77 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.34 per 100,000 people. 7,878,652 tests have been completed. _ Ontario: 424,911 confirmed cases (42,941 active, 374,213 resolved, 7,757 deaths). There were 3,469 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 291.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,232 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 4,319. On Tuesday there were 22 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 175 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 25. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.65 per 100,000 people. 13,424,896 tests have been completed. _ Manitoba: 36,470 confirmed cases (1,783 active, 33,727 resolved, 960 deaths). There were 211 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 129.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,017 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 145. On Tuesday there was a new reported death. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.6 per 100,000 people. 635,043 tests have been completed. _ Saskatchewan: 38,651 confirmed cases (2,640 active, 35,546 resolved, 465 deaths). There were 249 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 223.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,759 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 251. There were zero new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.45 per 100,000 people. 729,935 tests have been completed. _ Alberta: 173,531 confirmed cases (18,481 active, 153,002 resolved, 2,048 deaths). There were 1,345 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 417.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,412 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,487. There were five new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.32 per 100,000 people. 3,957,488 tests have been completed. _ British Columbia: 120,889 confirmed cases (9,377 active, 109,973 resolved, 1,539 deaths). There were 849 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 182.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,187 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,027. There was a new death reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.9 per 100,000 people. 2,381,346 tests have been completed. _ Yukon: 77 confirmed cases (two active, 74 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,822 tests have been completed. _ Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (zero active, 43 resolved, zero death). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 17,005 tests have been completed. _ Nunavut: 428 confirmed cases (33 active, 391 resolved, four deaths). There were five new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 83.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 10,422 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 20, 2021. The Canadian Press