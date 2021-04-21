‘All FIRs, including Saad Rizvi to go through the legal process’





ISLAMABAD:

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Wednesday that there were about 210 FIRs, including those registered against detained Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi, who would go through due process. The minister’s remarks came during a press conference held in Islamabad. “About 699 of the 733 people detained in the protests have been released,” the minister said. Rashid added that the TLP has 30 days to respond after being declared banned, adding that the state writings were intact and was not under pressure from anyone. He said the agreement reached between the government and the TLP asserted that the state would decide issues related to bilateral ties and not a group or an individual. He said social media played a key role in the protests as fake accounts prompted people to join them. “At least 0.2 million accounts are being used by India and they thought we would not be aware,” the minister said. Read TLP chief Saad Rizvi was reportedly released from custody “A thorough study is being conducted to determine the future course of action on social media,” Rashid added. “We have secured 24 out of 27 points to get off the FATF gray list, but our enemies want us on the blacklist,” he said. Earlier, the interior minister said the TLP would cancel its shares across the country including in Masjid ul Rahmatul Lil Alameen. On April 20, hours after holding “successful talks” with the “banned” TLP, the ruling party presented a resolution – at a session of the National Assembly convened in an emergency – to hold a debate on the expulsion of the French ambassador over blasphemous cartoons. When the hearing began, Amjad Ali Khan – a member of the ruling PTI – received the speaker’s permission to present the resolution albeit as a private member. The resolution, condemning the publication of blasphemous cartoons by French magazine Charlie Hebdo in September last year, regretted that the French president encouraged the same thing that hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world.







