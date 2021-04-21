



The rebel group that blamed the military for the death of President Idriss Deby Itnos said late Tuesday that its forces were heading towards NDjamena at this very moment. Chad is not a monarchy, said a statement from the group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country. The story goes down the ad Groups claiming to be advancing towards the capital could not be independently verified, but it immediately created panic in NDjamena, which another rebel group attacked in 2008. Officials with the Transitional Military Council said the war was not over for control of the country. The security situation remains very serious given the persistence and magnitude of the terrorist threat, said council vice-president Djimadoum Tiraina, adding that the military must now prevent the country from sinking into chaos and anarchy. The Chadian military spokesman said Tuesday that the president died during a visit to the front lines of the battle against the rebel group. The rebels were stationed in neighboring Libya until earlier this month, when authorities say they crossed into Chad on the sites of the April 11 election. The story goes down the ad Deby ran for a sixth term in that election and faced minimal opposition as some challengers chose not to run, fearing the vote would be rigged. Over the years, the president had survived numerous armed rebellions and managed to stay in power until the uprising led by the Front for Change and Reconciliation in Chad. The circumstances of Debys’s death could not be independently confirmed due to the remote location of the fighting. Some observers initially feared a coup had occurred since the military immediately gave power to his son for an 18-month transitional period instead of following constitutional protocol. His son, Mahamat Deby Itno, 37, is best known as a senior commander of the Chadian forces assisting a UN peacekeeping mission in northern Mali. The story goes down the ad There is great uncertainty about how events will unfold in Chad: If the military stays loyal to Debys’s son and continues to try to repel the advancing rebels, said Cameron Hudson, a senior member of the Center Africa in the Atlantic Council. Tired Chadians after 30 years of Debys rule may also line up with demands for a leadership change, he said. Each scenario poses a high risk of civilian casualties and a likelihood that civilians or fugitive soldiers will export Chadian instability to neighboring states, Hudson said. The United Nations has about 1,800 staff members in Chad and is monitoring the situation hour after hour, said in New York Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres. The story goes down the ad Deby, a former army commander-in-chief, was a major French ally in the fight against Islamic extremism in Africa, hosting the base for French Barkhane military operations and supplying critical troops with peacekeeping efforts in northern Mali. What is essential for us now is that a process of democratic transition can be implemented and Chadian stability maintained, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said in Paris on Tuesday. Deby first came to power in 1990 when his rebel forces overthrew then-President Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human rights abuses at an international court in Senegal. Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations contributed.

