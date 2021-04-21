Twitter becomes the platform of hope amid the desperation of the COVID crisis in India





Reports of a lack of vaccine COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) produced by the Serum Institute of India, are seen outside a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mumbai, India, April 20, 2021. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas

After spending hours fruitlessly calling government aid lines in a hospital bed search for a critically ill COVID-19 patient, Indian lawyer Jeevika Shiv posted an SOS request on Twitter. “Serious patient # covid19 in #Delhi with oxygen level 62 needs immediate hospital bed,” Shiv, part of a 350-member COVID-19 volunteer medical aid group, said on Twitter late last week. Help came quickly. The patient found a bed and was very soon showing signs of healing. “Finally, it was online help that worked as people responded with information,” Shiv said. India is reporting more than 250,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in its worst phase of the pandemic. Hospitals are evacuating patients and oxygen supplies and medicines are running out. In response, people are bypassing conventional lines of communication and turning to Twitter to help the crowd for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and other requests. People in need and those with information or resources share the phone numbers of volunteers, vendors who have oxygen cylinders or medicines, and details of which medical institutions can get patients using hashtags like #COVIDSOS. Some users have provided home-cooked meals assistance to quarantined COVID patients at home and to meet a host of other needs such as adjusting to pet food. “Twitter must do what the number of government aid lines must do,” wrote Twitter user Karanbir Singh. “We are in our people.” Twitter is not as widely used in India as Facebook or WhatsApp but is proving to be a more valuable tool for asking for help in the coronavirus crisis, largely because of its “re-tweet” feature that can quickly amplify a message through users’ networks of contacts. A Google flyer compiled by a group of volunteers collecting information on hospital beds, oxygen supplies, blood plasma and ambulance lines across states is rapidly spreading on Twitter and reaching dozens of pages. Bengaluru-based software developer Umang Galaiya, 25, has created a website that allows users to choose a city name and application – whether oxygen or antiretroviral drug remdesivir – and then directs them to results on Twitter using its search function. His website has received more than 110,000 hits. “Every other tweet in my news has to do with COVID,” Galaiya said. “I’m glad people are finding this useful.” But for some, help comes too late. On Monday, journalist Sweta Dash posted a plea for help on Twitter to find the bed with a fan for a pregnant woman in New Delhi. Her message quickly spread through more than 100 retweets and a Delhi government official quickly suggested a hospital. But a few hours later, Dash posted another message. “The patient passed away.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

