An IPI Global Network Report on how local news media are rethinking everything in the digital age and what they now need to support the vital journalism that serves local communities around the world.

Join us for the start of the full report on Wednesday, April 28th. Meanwhile, here is a brief preview!



10 major acquisitions

1. Local news media is the most disrupted sector media, most urgently in need of assistance – and the sector with the greatest potential to lay the groundwork for a new, stronger media ecosystem. Digital transition is the opportunity to build sustainable media that better serve communities.

2 Width innovation and experimentation is having a strong positive impact on the local media and the transition infrastructure (grants, advice, networks) available to support it, but it has been unevenly distributed and felt, especially outside of North America and Europe.

3 Successful local media have a clear understanding of their mission, editorial vision and audience (or potential audience). This belief is leading a rethinking of journalism to meet the needs of their community. Local media both reflect and create their own communities with a journalistic and business understanding of the intricacies of local culture and diversity embedded in the community, seeing as a community and being their own community champions in telling their stories to each other and the world.

4 The commitment of local communities should be embedded throughout the process chain, from editorial design and decision making. Sustainability requires an ongoing demonstration of their value to their community, especially to communities that have historically been excluded from mass media offerings. Requires writing about, rather than about, communities and building new audiences through a lens of equality and inclusion.

5 Demand for engaging readers requires a new way of thinking about journalism. She asks a service journalist that holds accounts of local institutions and provides hard-to-reach information as a service rather than as a record report. Local media is differentiating by taking the time to go deeper than imitating the traditional pattern of fast spot news coverage. Implicit in this is the idea of ​​understanding the community and making trends / events / developments relevant to local audiences, including scaling up national reports and data back to relatively local size.

6 The local link generates trust that makes the local news media central to the battle against misinformation and misinformation checking facts, in-depth reporting and whitening misinformation / misinformation. Local media are well aware that they are working in a polluted news environment and using faith and truth to compete with fake news.

7 Of course local news media is appropriate reader revenue axis. Most new media outlets have or are experimenting with membership models and different donation strategies, finding ways to focus their communities on their business model, leaving their content free to used. Traditional media in transition tend more towards subscriptions and softwalls.

8 There is more space for experiments with the local news product, including distribution, driven by a reassessment of the work journalism does for a community. There is no right or wrong model – not even a single better product. Local news media are finding ways to get their audience where they are. As local media transitions online, opening up access to new audiences, it can explore products involving communities that may not have been served through the traditional press.

9 Local media must meet and build demand. This means engaging the community (especially communities traditionally excluded from media offerings) through building media literacy to encourage their communities to recognize what the local media brings to the needs of their audience.

10 Not all communities can support the media they need at the local level – the communities most in need of local journalism that serves their needs. Ka real reader income margins in low- and disadvantaged communities (which may also be less attractive to advertisers). This means looking for other sources such as diaspora regions, local businesses as donors and philanthropy. On the other hand, the donor community needs to understand that long-term support is needed for key news operations and needs to be prepared to register for a long time.

