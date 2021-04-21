Thailand reports more than 4,500 COVID-19 cases this month related to nightclubs, parties and concerts





BANGKOK: Thailand reported more than 4,500COVID-19 cases in a new wave of outbreaks, which has spread from nightclubs, parties and concerts since the beginning of this month, according to the COVID-19 Situation Management Center (CCSA) . On Wednesday (April 21), the CCSA reported 104 new infections directly related to entertainment venues, parties, concerts and restaurants across the country. This brought the total number of such cases between April 1 and April 21 to 4,791. Bangkok alone accounted for 1,614 cases. proclamation proclamation However, according to CCSA spokesman Apisamai Srirangsan, there are other patients who became infected through their visits to existing groups, and their number continues to grow. These people were in low-risk and high-risk groups, she said at a news conference Wednesday. But they were asymptomatic and did not realize they could carry the virus. So they got in touch with their family members and transmitted the disease. READ: Thailand is negotiating to buy 5 million to 10 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, says PM READ: Thailand says there is enough hospital space amid the new COVID-19 wave proclamation proclamation Following the recent increase in cases, the Thai government ordered a temporary closure of nightclubs, pubs and bars across the country, along with other measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Several countries that became COVID-19 groups in the last wave have implemented various measures to limit the risks of infection. One of them is the Dirty Bar in Bangkoks Thonglor neighborhood, where several groups have been reported. Bar said on his Facebook page that he had taken precautions to prevent the transmission of the disease before the outbreak. He added that he cooperated with the authorities by sending all employees for the COVID-19 tests and monitoring their results. Our place is regularly cleaned with disinfectants and we have always carried out safety measures such as providing a control area and hand cleaner, cleaning utensils, scanning the body temperature of our customers and employees before service as specified, the post read. proclamation The restaurant also recommended its customers who visited the site during the blast in the Thonglor neighborhood complete a risk assessment and follow government advice. READ: Bangkok COVID-19 spike ignites alcohol ban, restaurant closures

READ: Bangkok declares red zone as Thailand battles third wave of COVID-19 Last week, Bangkok and 17 other provinces in Thailand were declared maximum control zones or red zones as the country battles the third wave of COVID-19 infections. Since last Sunday, various measures have been implemented, including banning some activities and closing some places to restrict the movement of people and reduce the risk of infection. Nationwide, nightclubs such as pubs, bars and massage parlors face a temporary closure of at least 14 days. Schools and universities are also closed unless permitted by the education ministry for special reasons such as exams. On Wednesday, the CCSA reported two deaths and 1,458 new cases, bringing the total to 46,643. In the last wave alone, the number of patients has already exceeded 17,000. READ HERE: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments Downloadurappor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

