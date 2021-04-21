International
The latest rankings of the best online programs in the world
QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the London – based company specializing in the analysis of global higher education, released its ranking of the best online MBA programs in the world today. Spanish Business School IE claimed first place for the fourth year in a row, but programs at American universities accounted for more than half of the top 57 programs.
Interest in MBA online continues to be strong, with many schools seeing an increase in applications over the past year. Prospective students seem to be giving an even greater premium to programs that offer flexibility and convenience, especially as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic persist.
Commenting on the popularity of the MBA online, Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said: Online MBA programs around the world were increasingly reporting on student demand before the pandemic and we anticipate that this increase in student interest grows only in current climates. As more and more business schools seek to place their offerings in front of more and more potential students, our results will continue to help prospective students differentiate between the myriad options available to them, using data from independent and a carefully crafted methodology to capture the quality of the online learning experience.
The first ten
According to QS, here are the top-10 online MBA programs. The full list can be found here. The 57 programs in the ranking of these years include ten programs more than were listed in 2020. Most of the newly introduced programs are in the US
Business School IE. (Madrid, Spain)
Business School Imperial College (London, England)
Warwick Business School (Coventry and London, England)
Australian Graduate School of Management, School of Business at the University of New South Wales (Sydney Australia)
Manchester Business School Alliance (Manchester, England)
Politecnico di Milano School of Management (Milan, Italy)
Indiana University (Kelley Direct Programs), (Bloomington, Indiana)
University of Southern California (Marshall) (Los Angeles, California)
Vlerick Business School (Ghent, Belgium)
International University of Florida (Miami, Florida)
other part
These 11 American programs are also ranked in the top 30 programs:
QS methodology
QS uses the following four weighted measures to Evaluate the Quality of an Online MBA Offer:
- Faculty and Teaching (35%) consists of three metrics: Academic Reputation (15%) of the program as judged by a survey of academic experts; FTE Faculty report / number of students enrolled (10%); Student Completion Degree (10%).
- Employability (30%) is based on the results of the Global QS Employer Survey of QS, which estimates the views of over 44,000 employment managers worldwide across multiple sectors and industries. The opinions of employers who say they have hired MBA online specifically weigh more.
- Class profile (30%) is divided into five sub-factors: Number of students enrolled (10%, larger is considered better); Applicant / country ratio (5%, higher ratios indicate greater selectivity);Work experience (5%, more students in the group with work experience is better); Proportion of female students (5%, gender equality in the census is estimated); AND Number of nationalities represented (5%, higher scores for more diversity).
- Classroom experience (5%) includes some equally weighted indicators such as physical meetings, regular synchronous classes, access to a learning application on a mobile and / or tablet, and 24/7 technical support.
IE Business School received the highest scores of each program in two of the categories: Employability AND Faculty and Teaching, in addition to the draw for the third best score in Classroom experience. QS also noted that 45% of the IE Business School graduate group received promotion one year after graduating from the Online MBA program, and 11% of its graduates started their own companies. Students from 54 nationalities were admitted to the program, and they had a 100% completion rate.
The program with the highest ranking in the US, Indianas Online MBA was distinguished for its brilliance Classroom experience metric, and also achieved the best Employability results of any American MBA online program.
_____________
QS is considered one of the leaders in the ranking of world colleges and universities. Her Ranking of World Universities QS the portfolio was launched in 2004, and, according to the company, its website, www.TopUniversities.com has been viewed 147 million times in 2020. In addition to its various rankings, QS also provides universities worldwide with advisory and analytical services as well as comparative data on various aspects of institutional missions.
