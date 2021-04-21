MaintenX International Experts will attend Tampa Bay Expo | tidings





TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Although Tampabased MaintenX International is one of the largest facility maintenance providers in America, they have not forgotten their roots. Florida is the home of MaintenX and the MaintenX team members will be attending an important trade show in the state: Tampa Bay Condo & HOA Expo IN 23 April. “Our team thrives on being close and with other industry professionals and prospects,” said MaintenX Deputy Business Development Bill Schaphorst. “Showing our value proposition at events like this is a great way to stay connected, meet new people and get ideas to continue to improve our service.” The conference, which connects HOA boards and decision makers with industry experts, will take place in Tampa Convention Center in 23 April. MaintenX team members will be placed in booth # 405 on Friday from 10:30 am through 3 p.m. to answer Condo and HOA maintenance questions. Both CEU and non-CEU seminars are available, and admission is free. Earlier this year, MaintenX experts participated in Orlando and Broward County Condo and HOA exposures related to board members and decision-makers across the state. Team members will return to South FL in the fall for Miami Beach Condo and HOA Expo planned for in October 12. MaintenX has been servicing commercial facilities in Florida and further for more than 40 years. For more information about services and their history, visit http://www.maintenx.com. ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL: MaintenX International is a licensed, facility repair company. As one of the largest national self-manufacturing facility maintenance and repair companies in the US, MaintenX has established a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians across the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX performs and manages the facility maintenance for their clients. In the event that there is no MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners across the country for ongoing superior services for their customers. For over 40 years, MaintenX has professionally served retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide. Media contact Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX International, 704-845-1203, [email protected] BURIMI MaintenX International

