Treating COVID-19 at home could soon be a reality in the UK as the government step up its efforts

Capsules or tablets to treat patients with mild coronavirus disease at home may be ready as soon as it falls, the UK government has announced.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that he is launching a new antiviral task force that will overload search for home treatments created to stop COVID-19 in its tracks and speed up recovery time.

It is hoped that at least two effective treatments, either in tablet or capsule form, will be made available to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with coronavirus that causes COVID-19, later this year.

Modeled by the team responsible for the UK mass immunization program, the task force will search for the most promising home antiviral treatments and support their development through clinical trials to ensure that they can be rapidly transmitted to patients who in the fall, the government said. .

The task force will also look at opportunities to produce antiviral treatments domestically.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK is leading the world in finding and using effective treatments for COVID-19. He mentioned the low-dose steroid treatment Dexamethasone, which has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of death in COVID-19 patients on ventilation by as much as 35%, and the arthritis medicine tocilizumab, which is made by Roche ROG,
+ 1.92%,
and has been found to reduce the stay in intensive care.

Announcing the new task force at a news conference on Dauning Street on Tuesday, Johnson said antiviral treatments would play an important role in getting the country back to normal as England relieved by its third blockade.

He also gave an update on immunization efforts in the UK, announcing that 60% of people aged 45 to 49 now had their first dose of a vaccine. More than 10 million people in the UK have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest government figures, which means that almost more than 19% of adults have now received two shots.

Earlier this month, the UK began unveiling US Modern MRNA biotechnology,
-3.17%
vaccine, in addition to photographs developed by the Swedish-Swedish drug company AstraZeneca AZN,
+ 1.24%
with the University of Oxford and the vaccine made by the German biotechnology BioNTech BNTX,
+ 4.48%
and the American drug company Pfizer PFE,
+ 0.26%.

Johnson said current data suggests the government may continue to lift restrictions as outlined in its four-step roadmap, with the next major relaxation of rules expected on May 17, when international travel may resume.

However, he warned that most of the scientific opinion in the country was still fully of the opinion that there will be a third wave of coronavirus infections at some stage this year.

Patrick Vallance, the governments’ top scientific adviser, said antivirals could help protect those who are not protected or are not eligible for vaccines. They could also be another layer of protection against troubling new variants, he added.

Earlier this week, India was added to the red list of governments of countries after discovering 103 internal cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country.

The rules, which take effect at 4am local time on 23 April, mean that international visitors who have traveled from India in the last 10 days will be barred from entering the UK by British and Irish nationals, or those with right of residence, you will be allowed to enter, but you must quarantine an institution approved by the government for 10 days.

