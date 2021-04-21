South Korea participates in global arms trade Business and Economy News

Seoul, South Korea South Korea celebrated its entry into the elite group of fighter jet manufacturers this month, unveiling the KF-21 Boramae developed in the country in a flash of lights and pop music and a backed-up support from President Moon Jae-in.

Moon praised the technology, economic benefits, military capabilities and national prestige the development of the aircraft represented, a perspective shared largely in most of the reporting of the billion-dollar project to develop a multi-role fighter aircraft.

Lost in the frenzy was any criticism of a well-known arms industry for fugitive budgets and an arms trade that contribute to destabilizing regions or states in conflict. Questions also surround the contribution that a regional arms race could make to South Korea’s national security.

South Korea decided to develop its advanced fighter jet more than 20 years ago under former President Kim Dae-jung, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his so-called solar policy aimed at easing tensions with the North. .

After several feasibility studies and technology transfer controversies from the United States, development began, seriously, in 2016. At the April 9 unveiling, President Moon proudly detailed many of the technology featured on the new Fighting Hawk aircraft, currently a prototypes.

Its AESA radar and Infrared Search and Tracking System can quickly detect enemy aircraft and missiles. Its Electro-Optical targeting pod can exactly occupy zero ground targets, Moon told personalities gathered in Sacheon in the southeast of the countries.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at launch of first KF-21 fighter jet home, South Korea [Yonhap via Reuters]

He clearly linked the development of the fighter to national prestige.

Today, we have achieved the dream of our ancestors, Let us protect our sky with our own hands. Truly it is overwhelming, said President Moon.

Crown jewel

Once coming into production around 2026 as six prototypes perform more than 2,000 test flights, the fighter will be a replacement for the F-4 and F-5 country aging fleet to work alongside the 5th generation future F-35, and its existing fleet of F-15 and F-16.

These types of advanced weapons and aircraft are presented with a host of claims for their capabilities and a clear narrative of appearance, this is really high technology, this is really an important technology, Pieter Wezeman of International Institutes of the Stockholm Peace Search (SIPRI), told Al Jazeera.

Creating the image of this kind of being the crown jewel, added Wezeman, who is a senior researcher on weapons and military spending.

Moon also advertised the economic benefits of the project.

About 700 local businesses are involved in the development, creating 12,000 of what the president described as worthy work. Mass production will add 100,000 job opportunities and generate more than $ 5 billion for the economy.

The KF-21 project will become a driving force that will make the aviation industry an undeniable engine of the future growth of the Republic of Korea, Moon said.

Indonesia has agreed to pay some of the costs of developing the new fighter. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) visited Seoul earlier this month and met with Korean counterpart Suh Wook [Kim Hong-ji/Pool via AP]

But jewelery costs money, and critics say the warrior cannot reap the benefits described by President Moon.

Critics point out that aircraft development alone cost about $ 7 billion, with about $ 9 billion more needed to produce 120 fighter jets planned to be produced and deployed by 2032. Industry estimates have warned of both development and costs. construction can increase significantly.

While countries are able to independently finance small arms and weapon systems for domestic purposes, large ticket items require partner nations to have economic meaning.

The US-led F-35 Joint Strike Fighter project involves eight countries, with South Korea set to buy 60 aircraft, some of which have already been deployed.

Lockheed Martin was approved to transfer 21 key technologies to South Korea after Seoul signed the order, which Washington had also linked to its commitment to its alliance with South Korea, a speculative press tactic and later formalized on security issues by former US President Donald Trump.

For the F-21 Fighting Hawk, South Korea gave Indonesia the signing of a 20 percent development budget in exchange for 50 aircraft and technology transfers. The Southeast Asian nation is lagging behind in its payments, however, according to media reports.

Once you get to the biggest items, be it fighter jets, air defense systems or submarines, the domestic market is unlikely to be able to hold it in terms of economies of scale. You need to produce more to make it affordable, SIPRIs Wezeman explained.

Sixth largest exporter

South Korea has been on a path to becoming a major arms manufacturer and supplier for 20 years, rising from 31st arms exporter in 2000 to number six in 2020, according to the base. of SIPRI data on arms transfers.

The new aircraft will eventually replace aging F-4 aircraft in South Korea [File: Jeon Heun-kyun/EPA]

Its trade includes armored vehicles, tanks and fighter jet trainers, which are sold, along with smaller ticket items, such as cluster bombs and rocket launchers, in a variety of locations.

Moon has indicated that South Korea plans to export the KF-21 to potential buyers including Iraq, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Senegal and Thailand.

Defense experts noted that when the Myanmar Navy went to collect a group of more than 1,000 nationals who were deported from Malaysia earlier this year, the ship anchored in the western port of Lumut was the UMS Moattama, which ended in a South Korean shipyard in December 2019

The increase in the arms trade has come despite South Korea being one of more than 100 countries that have signed and ratified the 2014 Arms Control Treaty, which aims to reduce the human suffering caused by illegal and irresponsible arms transfers.

Some countries, such as Germany, have already suspended arms exports to Saudi Arabia over the conflict in Yemen, but there is no sign that South Korea plans to follow suit.

Its anti-tank missile launcher Raybolt has been prominent in the fighting even after Yemen has turned into what the United Nations has said is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

South Korea announced in March that it would suspend military exports to Myanmar, weapons which had previously included military trucks and tear gas, according to South Korea news agency Yonhap.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (second in right) inspects weapons at a South Korean arms fair last November [File: Yonhap via EPA]

The introduction of South Korea’s new fighter jet into the international market could spur more spending by mixing countries that can not afford similar offers from the US, Russia and France.

It creates a higher level of supply and becomes more attractive and cheaper to buy weapons, which in turn contributes to more competition for arms purchases between states, Wezeman said.

Consequences for peace building

East Asia has seen military spending rise for ten consecutive years from 2010 to 2019, according to SIPRI, and critics of the fighter question the contribution of South Korea’s massive arms collection over the past two decades to national security, and to in particular, in generating a favorable atmosphere for peace-building on the Korean Peninsula.

The 1950-53 Korean War ended in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, and North Korea is still considered the country’s main security threat.

North Korea’s conventional weapons lag far behind South Korea, with Seoul’s annual military spending of nearly $ 50 billion, more than the entire North’s GDP, explains Hwang Soo-Young, of the Center for Peace and Disarmament Solidarity of Peoples for Participatory Democracy, South Korea’s largest civil society organization.

Some say this inequality of conventional weapons is one of the motives for Pyongyang to continue developing its weapons of mass destruction.

As South Korea strengthens its conventional power, North Korea will have no choice but to stick to asymmetric power such as nuclear weapons and missiles, Hwang told Al Jazeera.

South Korea also faces what is known as the security dilemma where a country’s spending on advanced weapons actually jeopardizes national security by forcing competing countries to respond and deploy increasingly advanced weapons systems that lower the framework. timing of verification and reflection on how armed conflict unfolds.

Some in South Korea worry that the country’s expanding arms industry could encourage the North to further develop its nuclear weapons to offset its relatively less sophisticated conventional power. [FIle: Ahn Young-joon/AP]

But for peace activists in Seoul the main concern is the effect South Korea will have on North Korea’s growing military-industrial complex and the potential for inter-Korean rapprochement.

“South Korea’s national security strategy must end the division and confrontation between the two Koreas, denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish a peace regime through a peace deal,” Al Jazeera researcher-activist PeaceOne Oh Mi-jeong told condemning the stealth nature of the aircraft.

This cannot be done with weapons designed for preventive attacks against North Korea and a regional arms race. South Korea already has plenty of fighter jets.