Three abducted ONGC employees in Assam; company increases security- New Indian Express





from PTI NEW DELHI: Three employees of the State Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were abducted by unknown gunmen armed from a clothing site in Assam’s Sivasagar district, the company said. The militants, suspected of belonging to the banned ULFA (I) group, abducted employees in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field in Sivasagar district. The vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungle near the Assam-Nagaland border. A senior ONGC official said the company has filed a complaint with local police and has tightened security at installations in Assam. “A high-level review of the safety of employees and their families has been held and we are taking additional measures,” the official said, refusing to elaborate on the steps taken. “We are also getting help from the local police.” The ONGC has about 2,000 employees, officers and support staff on the Sivasagar estate. The whereabouts of the abducted employees were not known and the kidnappers have made no contact with the families or the company so far, the official said. “3 ONGC employees, 2 young assistant engineers (production) and a new technician (production) were abducted by unknown armed perpetrators in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place at an ONGC rope site in the Lakwa of Sivasagar District, “the company said in a tweet. All three employees are local Assamese. They have been identified as MM Gogoi and Ritul Saikia – both young assistant engineers (production) – and Alakesh Saikia, a new technician (production). “The abducted employees were taken by the perpetrators in an operating vehicle belonging to the ONGC. “Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungle near the Assam-Nagaland border,” the ONGC said in another tweet. “A complaint has been lodged by the ONGC with the local police.” The ONGC has been exploring and producing oil and gas in the Upper Assam region since the early 1960s. “Senior State Police officials are on site. The local administration has been informed about the incident and the ONGC is in constant contact with higher authorities,” he added. The official said the ONGC has contacted the abducted families and is offering any possible assistance.

