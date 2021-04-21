Death penalty 2020: Middle East and North Africa tops list of world’s best executioners

Iran, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia accounted for 88% of known global executions in 2020

Egypt tripled the number of annual executions

Iran accounted for 56% of all executions recorded in MENA

85% drop in executions recorded in Saudi Arabia

Oman and Qatar resumed executions for the first time in several years

The lowest number of executions globally in a decade for the third year in a row

Countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) continued relentlessly with executions, challenging the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, making them some of the world’s most productive executors by 2020, Amnesty International said in its annual global death penalty report today

The report reveals that four in five of the best executioners in the world are MENA states. Iran (246+), Egypt (107+), Iraq (45+) and Saudi Arabia (27) accounted for 88% of all reported executions worldwide in 2020, excluding China, which is believed to executes thousands every year, making it the most frequent hangman in the world.

During 2020 countries from the Middle East and North Africa showed a relentless and shocking insistence on carrying out plans to kill people even during a year when much of the world was focused on protecting people’s lives from a deadly virus. , said Heba Morayef, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Despite a clear global trend showing that most countries are moving away from the use of the death penalty, the MENA states constitute the majority of an increasingly isolated group of executioners embedded out of step with the rest of the world, pushing the majority overwhelming executions worldwide.

The decline in executions overshadowed by obstacles

Overall, the number of executions recorded in MENA fell by 25% to their lowest levels in a decade falling from 579 in 2019 to 437 in 2020. This decline was mainly driven by a dizzying 85% drop in executions of recorded in Saudi Arabia and a reduction in executions of more than half in Iraq.

However, this decline was overshadowed by a significant increase in executions recorded in Egypt – with more than tripling from 32 in 2019 to 107 in 2020, surpassing Saudi Arabia to become the third most frequent executioners in the world last year. During an increase in executions in October and November, Egyptian authorities executed at least 57 people nearly double the number of people known to have been killed in Egypt throughout 2019.

Iran, which carried out at least 246 executions, maintained its position as the top executing country in MENA and the second largest in the world after China.

In an alarming step back, Qatar carried out its first execution in 20 years killing Anil Chaudhary, a Nepalese national, and Oman executed four people for the first time since 2015.

Excluding China, where the death penalty is a state secret, 437 of the 483 total executions recorded worldwide – 90% – occurred in the MENA region.

MENA was also the only region known for executing women in 2020 killing a total of 16: Egypt (4), Iran (9), Oman (1) and Saudi Arabia (2).

While the total number of executions within MENA has dropped compared to previous years, it still far exceeds the amount of executions recorded in the rest of the world, excluding China, said Heba Morayef.

Instead of consolidating their commitment to execution, MENA governments should impose a formal moratorium on executions in order to end the use of the death penalty altogether.

Executions following unfair trials and other violations of international law

The rate of executions is even more worrying given that the death penalty in the MENA is regularly applied after trials that do not meet international standards of fair trial. People at MENA continued to be executed or sentenced to death in 2020 for acts that should not have been criminalized and other offenses that did not meet the threshold for more serious crimes, namely premeditated murder, as required by international law.

At least 23 of the 107 people executed in Egypt were sentenced to death in cases involving political violence, following extremely unfair trials damaged by forced confessions and other serious human rights violations, including torture and ill-treatment. enforced disappearances. Executions in Egypt escalated dramatically following a security incident involving inmates at the infamous al-Aqrab prison in September.

In Iran at least three people were executed for crimes committed when they were under the age of 18, in violation of international human rights law that prohibits the use of the death penalty for juvenile offenders.

Although executions recorded in Iran – which only carried out more than half of all executions recorded in MENA – continued to be lower than in previous years, following 2017 amendments to an anti-narcotics law that reduce sentences for drug-related offenses, 23 people were executed for drug-related offenses in 2020. Authorities have also increasingly used the death penalty as a weapon of political repression against dissidents, protesters and members of ethnic minority groups, in violation of international law. In December, after being convicted in an extremely unfair trial, dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam was executed in connection with his anti-placement social media news channel.

Military courts sentenced civilians to death in Libya after extremely unfair trials.

The use of the death penalty is disgusting in all circumstances and its widespread use in MENA is alarming because of the frequency with which it is applied after flawed sentences based on confessions obtained through torture or other ill-treatment. Heba Morayef, Amnesty International



Falls to executions in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia executions fell sharply from 184 in 2019 to 27 in 2020 – the lowest number recorded since 2010. The Saudi Human Rights Commission attributed the drop in part to the moratorium on the death penalty in drug-related offenses . However, no moratorium was officially announced in 2020.

The reduction may also have been due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a desire to avoid international criticism to overshadow the G-20 Saudi presidency and its anticipation of the G-20 summit. For five months before the G-20 summit from late July to November, no executions took place in Saudi Arabia. However, executions resumed quickly after the G-20 countries’ presidency ended on November 30th.

Global executions reach the lowest number in a decade

Globally, at least 483 people were known to have been executed in 2020 (excluding countries where death sentence records are classified as state secrets, or where limited information is available – China, North Korea, Syria, and Viet Nam). This is the lowest number of executions recorded by Amnesty International in at least a decade. It represents a drop of 26% compared to 2019 and 70% from the high peak of 1,634 executions in 2015.

According to the report, the drop in executions was as a result of a reduction in executions in some holding countries and, to a lesser extent, some interruptions in executions that occurred in response to the pandemic.

The number of death sentences known to have been imposed worldwide (at least 1,477) also decreased by 36% compared to 2019.

As of April 2021, 108 countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes and 144 countries have abolished it in law or practice.

