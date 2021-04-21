Nearly 250,000 people displaced in Myanmar military repression | Myanmar News

UN envoy warns of humanitarian catastrophe, calls for action as ASEAN prepares for summit on Myanmar coup.

Myanmar’s military crackdown on anti-coup protests has displaced close to a quarter of a million people, a UN human rights envoy said as activists in the Southeast Asian country staged demonstrations demanding the release of all detainees since February 1 coup.

Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, again called for international action on Wednesday, saying he was horrified when he learned from his sources that the junta attacks had already left nearly a quarter of a million people displaced in Myanmar.

The world must act immediately to address this humanitarian catastrophe, he added.

Terrified to learn that in addition to killing at least 737 people and arresting over 3,200, the junta attacks have already left nearly a quarter of a million people displaced in Myanmar, according to sources. The world must act immediately to address this humanitarian catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/wpNjufbK3K Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@ReporteurA) April 20, 2021

The call came as Myanmar’s neighbors prepare for a summit in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Saturday to discuss the coup.

The 10-member Southeast Asian Nations Association (ASEAN) has tried to lead the other Myanmar member from the bloody riots sparked by the coup, but the principles of consensus and non-interference groups have limited its ability to overcome members’ differing views. how to respond to armies killing hundreds of civilians.

The Nikkei Asia quoted a military spokesman as saying on Wednesday that Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, would attend the regional summit.

So far, the Myanmars military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbors and no sign of the desire to speak to members of the government it ousted on Feb. 1, accusing some of them of treason, which is punishable by death.

Blue T-shirt campaign

The Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, says at least 738 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, while 3,300 people are currently in custody, including 20 who have been sentenced to death.

On Wednesday, people shared photos on social media wearing blue shirts and holding up a hand with the name of an arrested person written on it. The T-shirts are a tribute to pro-democracy activist Win Tin who was jailed by the military for 19 years and died on April 21, 2014.

Upon his release, he vowed to wear a blue shirt until all political prisoners were released.

Please raise your voice and demand the release of all people who have been unjustly detained under the junta government, said protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung on Facebook.

The military has released thousands of people from prison since the coup, but relatively few have been linked to the protests. Meanwhile, army-backed TV broadcaster MWD announced on Tuesday that the interior ministry had declared a Government of National Unity (NUG) formed by army opponents as illegal.

Last week, pro-democracy politicians, including ousted members of parliament, announced the formation of the NUG, which nominally includes Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in custody since the coup.

NUG says it is the legitimate authority in Myanmar and has sought international recognition and an invitation to the Jakarta meeting.

A group of ASEAN lawmakers also said the GRE should be invited.

ASEAN cannot adequately discuss the situation in Myanmar without listening to and talking to the Government of National Unity, ASEAN MPs for Human Rights said in a statement.

In the invitation to Min Aung Hlaing, it was stated: ASEAN should make it clear that he is not there as a representative of the Myanmar people, who completely opposes his barbaric junta.

Human Rights Watch said the 10-member bloc should immediately withdraw its invitation to the military government.

Min Aung Hlaing, who faces international sanctions for his role in military atrocities and the brutal repression of pro-democracy protesters, should not be welcomed at an intergovernmental meeting to address a crisis he created, HRWs Brad Adams said.