Innovative effort launched to decipher the language of whales





In 2017, while a friend at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute, Gruber, a diver, fell in love with her sperm whales, the largest toothed whales, after reading a book about free divers studying them. One day while listening to whale codes on his laptop, another Radcliffe friend, Shafi Goldwasser, happened. These are really interesting sounds like Morse code, Gruber recalls saying Goldwasser. She had hosted lectures for a group of Radcliffe Fellows on machine learning, an artificial intelligence subfield that uses algorithms to find and predict patterns in data. Today machine learning drives everything from search engines to robots vacuums at home like Roomba to autonomous vehicles. She prompted Gruber to share clicks with her Radcliffe group. That group included some extremely sharp computer minds. Goldwasser is a computer scientist and one of the world’s leading experts in cryptography. Michael Bronstein, the machine learning chair at Imperial College London, set up a machine learning company that he later sold on Twitter to uncover fake news. The group was intrigued by Grubers’ presentation. Can machine learning help people understand animal communication? Gruber saw an opportunity. Hed spent an eclectic career trying to get people to embrace the magic of the oceans by focusing on things that seemed outstanding, such as coral, biofluorescence, and jellyfish. Perhaps this was the project that could spark the public imagination, inspiring people to enjoy the mystery and wonder of the sea. Id had this idea that if I could make people fall in love with jellyfish, they could fall in love with everything, says Gruber. But there is something about whales that really touches human curiosity. Gruber needed to talk to someone who understood whales. So he asked Gero, the founder of the Dominica Sperm Whale Project, who tracks the dynamics of the whale family, and sent him an email. Gero agreed to listen to Gruber outside. Linguists claim that even the most intelligent non-human animals do not have a communication system that can be called language. But can whales prove an exception? Human language evolved at least in part to mediate social relationships, and Gero has shown that sperm whales lead complex social lives. (Read more about whale cultures.) Sperm whales have the largest brains of animal kingdoms, six times larger than ours. They live on female-dominated social networks and exchange codes in a kind of staccato duet, especially when they are close to the surface. They are divided into clans of hundreds or thousands, who identify themselves using different click codes. In a sense, clans speak different dialects. Whales also identify each other by specific click patterns, which they seem to use as names. And they learn their codes just like people learn the language, muttering clicks like minors until they get their family repertoire. Over the years, Gero has identified hundreds of individuals from two large clans outside Dominica. He can recognize many at a glance, through the unique signs in their flows. By analyzing DNA from poo whales and skin samples, he has identified grandmothers, aunts, brothers and sisters. And he has kept detailed records, including thousands of records of exhaustive click records describing who was speaking, what clan they belonged to, who they were with, and what they were doing at the time.

