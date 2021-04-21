Comment of the International Fund for Sustainable Economy Pax Q1 2021 | View impax | News & Images





Portfolio Performance and Update Effective March 31, 2021, the MSCI EAFE ESG Pax Leaders Index Fund was renamed the Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund to better reflect the Funds’ main focus on investing in transition to a more sustainable economy. The Funding Strategy was also improved with the integration of the Lens Sustainability Impens into portfolio building. The lens, which has already been used in some of our actively managed funds, is a tool that facilitates a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with moving to a more sustainable economy. The fund continues to consist of companies in developed non-US markets that are ESG leaders and continues to integrate SmartCarbon TM in its process. You can learn more by reading our press release.

in its process. You can learn more by reading our press release. In the first quarter, the Fund (PXNIX) 1 behind the MSCI EAFE index (EAFE index).

behind the MSCI EAFE index (EAFE index). Several market segments with high risk of sustainability produced strong results during the quarter, creating a spirit for the Fund’s performance. In particular, Energy, where the Fund does not invest, and Metals and Mining, where the Fund has a significant underweight.

Moreover, more than half of the Funds’ underperformance is attributed to its lower risk and higher quality profile. High beta stocks continued to outperform performance in a market environment driven by optimism of a fuller reopening of the economy in the coming months.

From a sector perspective, an underweight allocation to the Consumer Care sector and specific properties were withdrawn from the Funds’ relative performance during the quarter. The poor results were driven mainly by Adidas and Kering within the Apparel Textiles and Luxury Goods industry and the Large Underweight Funds of the Automotive industry.

The SmartCarbon Funds approach boosted relative returns during the quarter, led by strong results from ASML, Siemens and Tokyo Electron. Moreover, during the period since this approach has been integrated into the process, it has increased 4.53% of the relative return compared to the EAFE Index (18-month period: 30.09.1919 / 3/31/21). During that period, both aspects of the approach benefited performance, an overweight to energy efficiency companies and no exposure to the energy sector.

The stronger ESG Funds profile compared to the EAFE Index retreated from performance during the fourth quarter. A chart showing the performance attribution from ESG estimates over the last three months and since the inception of the Funds is available below. While the overweight of funds to the top rated ESG companies slightly increased performance during the quarter, an underweight to the lower rated ESG groups pulled back significantly from performance. During the start-up period, the overweight of funds to the top rated companies ESG has contributed the most to the relative return.2 performances (since 31/3/21) 1 month QUARTER YTD 1 year 3 years 5 Years 10 Years From the beginning3 International Sustainable Economy Fund Pax – Investor Class 2.32 2.32 2.32 43.67 6.80 8.58 5.68 5.51 International Fund for Sustainable Economy Pax – Institutional Class 2.27 2.37 2.37 43.91 7.04 8.84 5.93 5.78 MSCI EAFE Index (Net) 2.30 3.48 3.48 44.57 6.02 8.85 5.52 5.40 MSCI EAFE ESG Leader Index (Net) 2.37 2.56 2.56 43.40 7.31 9.03 6.28 6.18 Index of major funds with large cap Lipper 2.54 4.71 4.71 48.08 4.19 8.03 4.78 4.72

The performance data cited represent past performance, which does not guarantee future results. The return on investment and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when purchased, are worth more or less than their original cost. Actual performance may be lower or higher than the cited performance data. For the latest performance information at the end of the month, call 800.767.1729 or visit impaxam.com Figures include reinvested dividends, capital gains distribution and changes in core value. 3The start date for the Institutional Class of the Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund is January 27, 2011, and the start date for the Investor Class is March 31, 2014. Performance Attribution ESG estimates (12/31/20 – 3/31/21)

Average Active Weights (%) 3-month relative contributions (%) From the beginning 1/27/11

Relative contributions (%)

XOther: ETF (for mgmt purposes of short-term cash) and cash and cash equivalents.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Short-term performance may not be indicative of long-term results. Portfolio Features (since 31/3/21) Fund Refering point Market cap (weighted average)∱ $ 65,192 million $ 72,175 million Forward Price~ 19.12 17.32 ROE∘ 13.73 10.98 Beta∞

0.96 1.00 Number of securities 305 875 1The minimum investment required to invest in PXNIX is $ 250,000. 2MSCI ESG Research evaluates the characteristics of ESG companies and issues relevant ESG results and ratings. Companies rank according to ESG scores against their sector counterparts to determine their eligibility for MSCI ESG indices. MSCI ESG Research identifies the top rated companies in each peer group to meet the objectives of the regulated market capitalization sector. The rating system is based on the general and industry-specific criteria of the ESG, assigning ratings on a seven-point scale from AAA (highest) to CCC (lowest). 10 best possessions (since 31/3/21)

ASML Holding NV 3.7%, Roche Holding, Ltd. 3.0%, SAP SE 1.8%, Siemens AG 1.8%, Novo Nordisk A / S, Class B 1.7%, Unilever PLC 1.7%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia 1.6%, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, Ltd. 1.2%, L’Oreal SA 1.2% and GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1.2%. Properties may vary. Definitions The Advance Price Earnings ratio or P / E FY1 ratio is a report on a company’s valuation that measures its current share price against its earnings per share over the next 12 months.

Return on Equity (ROE) is a report that provides investors with insight into how efficiently a company (or, more precisely, its management team) is managing the capital that shareholders have contributed to the company.

A Historical Beta is used for funds with more than two years of performance history under the same term. 5 Year, Beta is used. The beta reflects the sensitivity of the return of funds to fluctuations in its standard; a beta for a benchmark is 1.00: A beta greater than 1.00 indicates volatility and above-average risk. The statements and opinions expressed are those of the author as of the date of this report. All information is historical and not indicative of future results and may change. This information is not a recommendation to buy or sell any insurance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. IMPX0326 (7/21)

