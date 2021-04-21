The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news





Hundreds of migrant workers in New Delhi wait at a bus stop to leave for their villages on Monday. AP The government of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is arranging buses for migrant workers to return home from neighboring Delhi after the territory announced a one-week blockade due to increase in Covid-19 cases on Monday. We are taking steps to get 70,000 to 100,000 people back to their villages, Siddharth Nath Singh, a Uttar Pradesh government minister, told local news on Tuesday. Singh added that the Delhi government had left them powerless, bringing back memories of similar incidents last year when thousands of migrant workers fell in line at Delhi bus terminals in a quarrel to return home after the first blockade of India. After the city announced its latest blockade, the Delhi prime minister urged migrant workers to stay. “I hope this is a small stalemate and we will not have to prolong it, stay in Delhi … I want to assure you that the government will take care of you,” Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. Thousands of people have been seen heading towards train stations and bus stations in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which have large migrant populations. The central government has denied allegations that migrant workers are stranded at train stations and bus terminals. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that there were no train stations in the country “where migrant workers have come in large numbers or are facing any difficulties”. Goyal said “special trains have worked” and that “there are many tickets available so anyone can book and return home”. Special trains have been operating since June last year, when the country began opening up interstate transport after several extensions of the blockade. When the nationwide blockade was imposed in March last year, the country saw tens of thousands of migrants return home by any means possible, although interstate travel was limited and no transportation was available. The Ministry of Labor and Employment has reactivated 20 control rooms which were set up last April to address the complaints of migrant workers, a ministry statement said on Tuesday.

