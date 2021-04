Penn State gets high scores in times Higher education impact ranking

The Times Higher Education (THE) reported Wednesday that Penn State ranks fourth in the United States and 32nd globally in its ranking of university influence, an annual summary of nearly 1,200 higher education institutions. The ranking, first released in 2019, evaluates more than 750 schools from 85 countries in their efforts to become more sustainable through research, community communication and education and campus operations. THE specifically evaluates schools based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were developed to follow metrics that improve lives such as poverty and climate action. Penn State’s No. 32 global ranking is a step forward from last year when the university entered No. 35. However, Penn State moved one place back in the United States rankings. Only Arizona State, IUPUI and the University of South Florida ranked higher than Penn State in this year’s internal rankings. Maryland, which was registered in Nr. 11 in the United States rankings, is the closest Big Ten school to Penn State. Critical research and other efforts by faculty, staff, and students prioritize sustainability across the University and have enabled us to achieve these prestigious rankings, “said Provost Nick Jones.” We will build on this recognition by implementing the Penn State Strategic Plan. by 2025, which mentions the resource management of our planets as one of the five priorities and ensuring a sustainable future as a key foundation. “ In addition to its impressive overall ranking, Penn State also posted solid performances on individual SDGs. Most importantly, the university was the top American university in the SDG Partnership, which focuses on comprehensive global partnerships. Penn State also ranked second in the U.S. for SDG Sustainable Cities and Life On Land SDG. He secured a third-place finish in the SDG Zero Hunger. All of these individual rankings are also among the top 25 in the world. The university said its energy use, water management and research strategies helped it secure such a high ranking.

Ryan is a small to large business from Bucks County and is the social media manager of Onward State. He writes about many things. He is a big fan of sports Philly, a failed back-to-back entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of five. If you want to win nothing, you can follow him on twitter @ rjparsons9. “Serious” questions or death threats may be sent [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos