Pure NZ Offers the Highest Quality Water to an International Audience | tidings





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Water is a necessity for life. However, Pure NZ has also shown that it can add a certain level of sophistication to its client imbibing activities as well. New Zeland the company has developed a line of high quality spring water drinks, all of which are lovingly packaged in the firm’s RPET plastic bottles. Water has come into sharp focus as a health-conscious alternative for avid consumers as both sugars and artificial sweeteners have become increasingly lambastated in recent years. Drinking water from a filter or even directly from the tap remains one of the main ways to stay hydrated, fit and healthy. However, there are times in life when a splashier presentation is required. Formal events and social gatherings may require a more cultured drink to be consumed. Fortunately, Pure NZ has created a product that is ideal when a more sophisticated option is required. The Kiwi company has produced a line of bottled water that is perfect for the most precise cases. Whenever a certain sense of joie de vivre is required, the branded 500 ml bottled water option can give the perfect sense of purity and simple extravagance. The soft liquid comes in a similar crystal clear bottle that is brilliantly shaped and screams extravagance. As is the case with all Pure NZ products, the 500 ml bottled water comes from an underground aquifer located directly below its Pokeno art factory, New Zeland. This naturally filtered water has electrolytes that can help hydrate and does not contain heavy minerals, metals and silica. The company bottles are made entirely of RPET plastic, i.e., recycled plastic. As most beverage manufacturers add to the ongoing pollution disaster by using virgin plastics, Pure NZ is committed to restoring plastic waste to every water bottle it produces. This combination of packaging durability, product purity and presentation luxury has allowed Pure NZ to provide consumers with a simple yet sophisticated drink that is perfect for any occasion. About Pure NZ: Pure NZ was founded in 2010. The brand is a well-established entity in its home country and has recently begun an ambitious push to expand beyond international borders. It has found particular success in the US where it has gained positive attention at Effective Retail Collaborative Conferences (ECRM) and has started selling its aquatic products through online retailers, as well. Please direct questions to: Maksuell Dali (954) 573-4583 [email protected] View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-nz-offers-the-highest-quality-water-to-an-ininternational-audience-301273546.html Pure SOURCE NZ

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos