Sask bets on increasing the supply of vaccines, eyes offering doses for younger age groups, more workers in the coming days





Citing an expected increase in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the Saskatchewan government is planning to offer doses to residents aged 44 and over starting this Thursday. Then, by the middle of next week, people aged 40 and over will become qualified and more front-line workers will reduce doses as well, Said on Tuesday Prime Minister Scott Moe. Moe said the province’s plan is linked to vaccine deliveries received in early May, particularly showing an increase in Pfizer-BioNTechshipment predicted earlier this week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In the meantime, Moesaid, “we have 10 tough days ahead.” Saskatchewan is expected to receive about 31,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, a figure officials have previously said provides a supply worth about three days. Meanwhile, provinces and other parts of the country have faced some delays in Moderna vaccines in recent weeks. “We are hoping for a Modern schedule that will also include growth,” Moe said. “We would also like to see more AstraZeneca arrive.” Delayed delivery delays 9,000 appointments The current supply crisis has forced the province to schedule about 9,000 meetings and temporarily close its push to Saskatoon and Regina, Moe said. It is hoped that increased vaccine deliveries in early May will allow Saskatchewan to increase vaccine delivery through pharmacy efforts that will begin on April 26 and potentially allow the province to reopen those closed routes, Moe said. The Saskatchewan Pfizer shipment doubles in the first week of May and will then increase in the first week of June. Nice summary of what the vaccine delivery looks like at this point from @DavidWCochrane https://t.co/15cOCkDiIu –@AHiddyCBC Saskatchewan has previously been disappointed when federal shipments of COVID-19 vaccines failed to reach initial estimates. Moe and his ministers have often blamed the Trudeau government and its delivery programs for any slowdown in vaccination rates in Saskatchewan, which has led all provinces to inoculations for most of 2021. Moe’s announcement Tuesday about the opening of vaccines to young people and more front-line workers came despite those previous disappointments. Once people aged 40 to 43 are able to book vaccination appointments next week, “We will then prioritize all remaining police officers and firefighters, front-line health care workers, corrections, border crossing officers, public health inspectors as well as our teachers and educators and others who are working in schools, ”Moe said. Skilled workers will need proof of employment before going to a clinic, according to an announcement. Anyone with those professions currently eligible for a vaccine should immediately book an appointment, Moeadded. The Moe government has been under pressure in recent weeks to add more groups of front-line workers, including teachers, to Saskatchewan’s vaccine priority list. The Prime Minister looked forward to a time when all adults aged 18 and over would be able to take a hit. “We will all have equal advantage at that point,” he said, adding that the province ‘s previously stated hope for first doses for all people aged 18 and over by mid – May remains “an objective. very ambitious “.







