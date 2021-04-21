Concordia ranks among the top 100 universities in the world for its support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals





Concordia’s Institutional Commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is recognized in the newly released 2021 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking (The Times). The university ranked 62nd out of 1,115 institutions worldwide, a significant increase from 2020, when Concordia was ranked in the 101-200 category by 766 institutions. Concordia dropped to 25 countries in three SDG categories: Reducing Inequality, which aims to reduce relative incomes, social, political and other inequalities within and between countries, Climate Action, which encourages urgent steps to combat change of climate and its impacts; and Sustainable Cities and Communities, which strives for more inclusive, safe, resilient and eco-friendly urban environments. Impact rankings aim to quantify the progress of the higher education sectors towards achieving the 17 UN SDGs, which include addressing climate change, poverty, inequality and resource depletion. The new rankings acknowledge Concordia’s long commitment to meeting these global challenges. Concordia’s deep commitment to socially responsible initiatives underscores our strong commitment to advancing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, says Concordia President Graham Carr. Just over the past year, despite the pandemic, we launched the New Generation Cities Institute, our Sustainability Action Plan, and the Presidents’ Task Force on Anti-Black Racism, in addition to opening the LEED-certified Applied Science Center that will support advanced research directly related to many areas of SDGs. Plenty of fun for that Higher Education Times recognizes the contributions our Concordia community is making to address these important global challenges. And they were extremely proud to be ranked among the best in the world. Concordia was ranked ninth among 23 Canadian universities, up from 14 to 19 last year, and second in Quebec and second among inclusive universities. Importantly, Concordia came out first in Canada for SDG 10: Reducing Inequalities, and in the top five for SDG 13: Climate Action (4) and SDG 11: Cities and Sustainable Communities (5th). The four SDGs used to determine Concordia’s location globally were: SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, 12th out of 669

SDG 13: 13th Climate out of 556

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities 24th out of 656

SDG 17: Partnerships for 61st Goals from 1,154 This is the third annual edition of the Impact Ranking and the second year Concordia has participated. The significant improvement in universities came despite an increase in the total number of institutions ranked this year, which increased by 46 percent, and for the number of universities ranked for individual SDGs, which increased between 38 and 58 percent. . For full lists, see 2021 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking (The Times).

