Aust unis dominate sustainability rankings | Busselton-Dunsborough Post Office





Australian universities have dominated a global ranking system that measures their work in addressing some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges, including poverty, gender equality and climate change. The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking looked at the achievements of 1,240 tertiary institutions through 16 sustainable development goals with four Australian universities ranked in the top 10, three more than any other country. While the University of Manchester took first place, it was followed by the University of Sydney, and then the universities of Melbourne RMIT and La Trobe. The University of Wollongong was ranked equal in sixth place alongside the University of Aalborg in Denmark. Leading Knowledge Officer Phil Baty said while the COVID-19 pandemic had been difficult for all universities around the world, they had shown how important they were to help global society. “The quality of Australian university performance in this year’s rankings demonstrates how seriously they are taking their role in building a sustainable future,” he said. “The position of Australian universities shows that they are fighting for a cleaner and healthier world. “This is not the first time they have excelled in these rankings, and we’re sure it will not be the last. “We are excited to see what Australian universities have to offer in the future as the limitations of the global pandemic are slowly being lifted around the world.” As well as strong overall performance, Australian institutions were ranked at the top in four of the individual Sustainable Development Goals. The University of Sydney ranked first for its work on clean water and sanitation, including its research into water use and management in the wider community. The University of Canberra was the first to reduce inequalities, which recognized its policies on discrimination and its commitment to recruiting staff and students from under-represented groups. La Trobe University was ranked highest for solving problems related to life on earth, including supporting earth ecosystems. And the University of Newcastle was ranked highest for partnerships and collaboration with other countries. In another major achievement, all 24 Australian universities were ranked in the top 200 overall. Mr Baty said the impact ranking provided a platform for universities in every corner of the planet to display their active commitment to sustainability. “This year’s record turnout shows how universities are being set up to be counted and fulfill the vital role they play in society,” he said. Top 10 universities in the range of the impact of higher education in 2021 times: 1. University of Manchester, United Kingdom 2. University of Sydney, Australia 3. RMIT University, Australia 4. La Trobe University, Australia 5. Queen’s University, Canada = 6 University of Wollongong, Australia 8. Cork University College, Republic of Ireland = 9 Arizona State University, United States = 9. University of Auckland, New Zealand Australian Associated Press







