52 days at sea with someone elses research | FIU News

Christian Lopes did not have to join a 52-day voyage to study the Indian Ocean, but a chance opportunity put him on board. Marion Dufresne.

In January, he embarked on a research voyage to help with research that was not his own. The next two months were surreal. Time passed strangely. As the internet signal weakened, the rest of the world went silent, silently. Marion Dufresne became its own kind of world. In that world, there was a constant, constant force – search.

Marion Dufresnethe trip was part of GEOTRACES – a global program focused on measuring and mapping the geochemistry of the world’s oceans. The massive French search ship, which normally brings food, water and other supplies to the islands, was created to cut through even the worst storms with a deck rising 26 feet above the sea. But this time, the ship stayed at sea following a circular loop.

It set off from La Réunion, a small French island located off the east coast of Madagascar, traveling across Antarctica where glaciers rise from the sea and penguins congregate along the coastline, and then back to La Réunion.

Lopes – a graduate student in NI-funded by FIU CREST Center for Aquatic Chemistry and Environment – normally spends his time studying the role of herbs in carbon fluctuations. He works with James Fourqurean, professor of biological sciences and director of the Coastline and Oceans Division of the FIU Institute.

David Kadko was the one who was supposed to be in GEOTRACES JOURNEY OF THE SOUTH INDIAN OCEAN. An associate professor and director i FIU Applied Research Center, Kadko was the lead scientist and lead investigator of the US GEOTRACES team and led the U.S. Arctic Expedition in 2015.

Shortly before the 53-member research team decided to leave La Réunion, however, Kadko fell ill and was unable to travel.

Funded by an NSF proposal, Kadko did not want to miss the opportunity to describe the atmospheric entry of trace elements into the Indian Ocean. He sought recommendations from his colleagues at FIU Institute of Environment.

When Lopes learned of the opportunity from Kadko, he said he was very intrigued but – not being an oceanographer – not sure he was the right fit. Then, he noticed something. The equations that Kadko uses to measure ocean flows are the same as those he uses in his work to measure CO2 flows. It was enough to convince Lopes to seize the opportunity once in a lifetime.

“There was a lot of cooperation and teamwork that made this happen. “A lot of people really got up to the plate,” Kadko said.

Lopes took one international flight to Paris, then another to La Réunion. After two days and three nights of quarantine, he boarded at Marion Dufresne. It would be the longest he would have been away from home.

Lopes was responsible for collecting samples that would help determine important trace elements of the ocean flow. The samples came from specific areas that followed the rain patterns. Samples were collected by pumping 800 gallons of seawater through special mesh filters.

“Transport time is work time,” Lopes said. “You are working throughout the journey. It does not matter if it is midnight and you are sleeping or in the dining room eating a meal – you are still working if you get the call to work.

This call came often at any time. Three or four in the morning. Dawn or dusk. The hands of the watch did not matter. The location of the ship is determined when the team worked.

Measuring concentrations in samples, however, was not possible on board because it required specialized equipment. This meant that Lopes was responsible for taking 200 samples back to Kadko’s lab in Miami. He put them in a large duffel bag and checked them with his luggage at the airport. A stressful experience, to say the least.

Scientists worked hard. They also made time to relax and unwind.

Lopes recalls a night of salsa dancing when one of the researchers told them they had to go outside. The green lights of light spread across the sky – aurora australis. For hours, Lopes and others stood on the deck watching the sky.

“One thing that stood out about the science community I have to meet – who are part of GEOTRACES – is that they are all very well connected, they are a really close group and they are extremely supportive, said Lopes. “It does not matter which flag they are associated with, they all have a common goal to understand how the ocean works.”

This close-knit community welcomed Lopes with open arms. Other scientists were always ready to help him with the problems and questions he encounters in his work – those big and unknown questions that lie in his field. They discussed it among themselves. When they did not know an answer, they offered to turn to other scientists in the GEORTACES community for advice. Lopes never expected that level of openness and support. But, as he was told, Lopes was part of the team now. He was part of the GEOTRACES family.

Lopes returned to Miami in March. Today, he is back in the lab, working with a renewed focus and intensity. He does not think he will continue his research voyages soon. But if the French team invited him back on one of the future expeditions, Lopes said he would be there in a heartbeat.