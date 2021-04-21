International students once threw millions into BC schools, but revenue collapsed during pandemic

Amanda Carrasco’s international student reception company, Harmony Homestay, expected 2020 to be the largest year ever, but the pandemic blocked most K-12 international students from traveling to Canada.

“COVID completely deleted it. We had a student who was able to come [in September]but that was all, “she said.

Another 39 arrived in January.

“It’s a significantly lower number than normal,” she said.

The number of international students in BC schools this academic year remains well below pre-pandemic levels, meaning the districts have lost millions of revenue.

Education from the international education program has become an important part of many BC school district funding models, and the pandemic has revealed how unstable that model is.

Revenue stream millions of dollars

In West Vancouver, the school district earned $ 10 million from international student tuition in the 2019-2020 school year, accounting for 13 percent of total operating income.

Other counties with internationally renowned programs such as Coquitlam, Burnaby and Vancouver all received more than $ 25 million each.

West Vancouver School District Supervisor Chris Kennedy admits it is an important part of the budget and, this year, the district lost about 40 percent of its tuition money.

“We’ve been trying hard to work in our district to make it part of the core funding, but to make it part of the improvements and enrichments for all of our students,” Kennedy said.

But he acknowledges that is not always the case and sometimes the district has to use the revenue to make up for gaps in provincial funding.

“I think maybe some of them have leaked to the main program over time, for sure. That’s a small amount of money.”

He says that if the international program were to disappear suddenly, it would have a major impact not on the core program, but on everything else.

“Families in West Vancouver have been hosting high quality programs, with lots of opportunities for students, with brand new school equipment and international education has helped us continue to provide those kinds of services,” Kennedy said.

Revenues from the International Student Program provide the West Vancouver School District with 13 percent of its total operating budget. (West Vancouver School District / Facebook)

But not all schools hold the same approach.

In Surrey School District, the international student program is covered in two percent of the total student population due to the demand for school space in the fast growing region. Even so, the program generated nearly $ 16 million for Surrey Schools during the 2019-2020 school year.

Chief Inspector Jordan Tinney says losing some of that revenue has been difficult.

“It’s a hit, but our board does not rely on international education to fund the operation of the district,” Tinney said.

He says the funds paid for 71 additional staff, 51 of whom were teachers, and helped schools buy new equipment such as laptops, projectors, sewing machines and athletic equipment and wood.

Volatile funding revenues, says the researcher

International student programs have been a significant revenue stream for school districts for the past 20 years.

As schools experienced enrollment cuts, they also saw a decline in operating funds because provincial contributions are based on enrollment numbers, says Andree Gacoin, director of information and research at the BC Teachers Federation.

“When student enrollment in the family decreases you may have fewer students in the schools, but still have the same costs of keeping that school [running] so costs were not falling at the same rate, “she said.

The districts were forced to look elsewhere for that money.

Nowit has become part of the regular funding model, but Gaocin says the model is built on unstable ground because construction tariffs can fluctuate for circumstances beyond school district control, such as a global pandemic.

“This will definitely be felt in relation to the support they have built into the system to be able to have those enrichment activities.”

Also, the international student program inadvertently creates inequalities between districts that attract large numbers of students and those that do not.

“While international funding accounts for about five percent of total revenue across the province, it is held mainly by ten districts, mostly Vancouver Metro and Greater Victoria,” says Gacoin, adding that these regions have good recruitment programs and often are seen as the most desirable places by foreign students.

Thosedist towns enjoyed additional funding to provide enriched programs, while students in other regions of the province did not have to reap the same rewards, she says, or participate in the benefits of a diverse cultural learning environment.

The pandemic brought about a change

As school districts across BC prepare their budgets for next year, many have projected budget deficits of up to $ 40 million. Several districts have attributed these shortages to the decline of international students, among others.

Chief Inspector Kennedy predicts that the pandemic has brought new clarity in many districts about the fragility of the international education system.

“I think coming out of the pandemic will make a real difference in our district and elsewhere in ensuring that international money is seen more for the above and beyond and not for core funds,” he said.