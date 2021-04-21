Police, families mark the tragedy on the highway Vic | Canberra Times





news, latest news A call for a minute of silence will sound through police radios across Victoria to mark the first anniversary of a horrific crash on Melbourne’s East Highway. Senior Controller Lynnette Taylor, 60, Senior Controller Kevin King, 50, and soldiers Glen Humphris, 32, and Josh Prestney, 28, were killed while on duty on East Highway in Kew on April 22, 2020. The crash was the single largest loss of life in Victoria Police history, with the responsible truck driver jailed last week for a maximum of 22 years. Twelve months later, families, friends and colleagues of fallen officers will pay their respects Thursday at a ceremony at the Glen Waverley Victoria Police Academy church. The service will present the placement of four crowns and a minute of silence, with a message to be broadcast on police radio for members of the force to follow suit at the end of the event and at 5.36pm when the crash occurred. Other homage includes national police station flags flying at half-staff from dawn to the end of the memorial service, and state monuments illuminated in blue. Chief Commissioner Shane Patton will also join the mourning families of the officers to lay wreaths at the police memorial wall in Kings Domain. “We know this date, and the days and weeks surrounding it, will be a particularly difficult time for many,” he said. “The deaths of our colleagues hit the core of Victoria Police and brought home the sober reality of the inherent dangers that come with policing.” Glen Humphris partner Todd Robinson said learning of his death was one of the most disturbing experiences of his life. “Today marks 12 months since I wished Glen a great day and embraced that farewell as I left for work, not knowing it would be the last time we would ever see each other,” Robinson said. “Every day, police officers put their lives on the line for our community, and it is the worst fear of any partner and family member to get that knock on the door.” Andrew, Belinda and Alex Prestney said their world was devastated on April 22 last year, with the loss of their son and brother leaving “wounds that will not heal completely”. “It has been a year now, but the memory of how that night unfolded is as vivid and as painful as it was yesterday,” the family wrote. “How hard it was to lose Josh, even more so he has learned to live without it. We will never get used to it, we will never get over it or go any further than that.” Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d377dc22-2399-47d2-8aed-cdc2bf828371.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







