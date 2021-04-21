Hard Rock International, WhyHunger and Yoko Ono Lennon Together to Fight World Hunger and Imagine 50th Anniversary Honor

HOLYWOOD, Fla., April 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Hard Rock International today announced its ongoing partnership with global nonprofit WhyHunger and activist-artist Yoko Ono Lennon to launch the “Imagine No Hunger” campaign, a unified effort to raise awareness and funding to combat global hunger and poverty. As part of the campaign and inspired by the iconic John Lennon song “Imagine” and 50th anniversary of its release, Hard Rock is introducing its 37th Signature Series, the John Lennon Collection, “Imagine There’s No Hunger” for online shopping and at Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos worldwide. The collection will feature a variety of merchandise, including two shirt models, a hat, a mini guitar with stand and a commemorative peg, with items ranging in price from $ 16.00 to $ 29.50.

“We are honored to continue working together with WhyHunger and further build on our partnership, a relationship that has come to an end $ 6.8 million increased to fight global hunger and poverty, “he said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. “With music at the core of Hard Rock, this year ‘s campaign is particularly significant as we look to honor the legacy of John Lennon and 50th “Imagine ‘anniversary, while taking major steps to raise awareness and support for the mutual mission of WhyHunger and Hard Rock to end hunger.”

To make this collection even more special, Hard Rock has partnered with WhyHunger and committed 30% of its revenue from its new merchandise sales, with a minimum contribution of $ 450,000, to support WhyHunger and his mission to end hunger and poverty worldwide. Hard Rock and WhyHunger together have helped communities in 31 countries grow nutritious foods to provide 9.8 million meals for 120,600 children and their families.

“We know that hunger is a solvable problem and nutritious food is a fundamental human right. Exacerbated by the pandemic, levels of food insecurity have skyrocketed across the globe making it even more important than ever to work hard. together in transformative solutions.Our partnership with Yoko Ono Lennon and Hard Rock International empowers us to advance our mission of combating hunger and its root causes while paying homage to the vision of John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon shared in the iconic song ‘Imagine’, “he said Noreen Springstead, CEO at WhyHunger.

Fifty years ago, my late husband John Lennon released the song “Imagine” in the hope of inspiring a world at peace and free from hunger. Despite the challenges we face today, his influence and vision shine more than never while working to create a better, hunger-free world for families around the world with WhyHunger and Hard Rock International, “he said. Yoko Ono Lennon.

In addition to the initial merchandise collection starting in April, additional merchandise will be released in September to commemorate September 1971 the publication of “Imagine” 50 years ago.

The new product line gets design inspiration from iconic photos and Imagine: John Lennon album cover, feeling a sense of hope and optimism towards the campaign mission to end hunger and poverty. Those looking to buy items from Hard Rock John Lennon, Imagine No Hunger Collection can visit www.shop.hardrock.com/en-us/john-lennon-imagine.

More than 25 years ago, Hard Rock developed the concept of partnering with world-renowned musicians and bands to create imaginary designs that turn into limited edition merchandise and sell on Hard Rock properties worldwide. A portion of the retail price from the sale of goods benefits from the artist’s favorite charity. Music icons including Bruce Springsteen, Pitbull, Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, U2, KISS, Eric Clapton, The Who, Jon Bon Jovi, Linkin Park, Shakira and Ringo Starrhave have all been part of Hard Rock’s Signature Series and Spotlight Artist , which have raised millions of dollars for charity around the world.

For more information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with locations in 68 countries spread over 239 locations including hotels, casinos, music stores, live performance venues and owned / licensed or managed cafes.

Established in 1975 by late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and solutions of the fuel community rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice.

