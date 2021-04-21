How the US reacted to Derek Chauvin’s conviction | New news

The sentencing to death of U.S. Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been hailed as a milestone in a long journey toward police responsibility for the murders of Black Americans, with President Joe Biden calling it a moment of significant change.

The assassination of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after then-officer Officer Chauvin knelt in the neck for nearly nine minutes in May last year, sparked protests across the United States that resonated around the world.

On Tuesday, Chauvins’ conviction for second- and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter, again sent shockwaves through, with responses from world leaders, rights groups, lawmakers and police organizations.

Here is how the world reacted to Chauvins’ obedience.

US President Joe Biden

I can not breathe. These were the last words of George Floyds. We can not let them die with it. We must continue to listen to them. We must not leave. We can not leave. This could be a moment of significant change.

Vice President Kamala Harris, First Black Vice President

Today we feel a sigh of relief, but I can not take away the pain. A measure of justice is not the same as equal justice

America has a long history of systemic racism. Black Americans, and especially blacks, have been treated throughout our history as less than human.

Black men are fathers and brothers and sons, uncles and grandfathers, friends and neighbors. Their lives must be valued in our education system, in our health care system, in our housing system, in our economic system, in our criminal justice system in our nation, after all.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

As the jury recognized, the evidence in this case was clear. Any other result would have been a transvestite of justice.

This case has also helped to discover, perhaps more clearly than ever before, what remains to be done to reverse the wave of systematic racism that pervades the lives of people of African descent.

As we have witnessed painfully in recent days and weeks, reforms in police departments across the US continue to be insufficient to stop the killing of people of African descent.

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard

Justice for #GeorgeFloyd has been granted. But there are hundreds more waiting for justice. Today’s decision should be just the first step towards a delayed proportional attention and acknowledgment of historical crimes committed against black communities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

New good news we saw the decision coming where people hoped it would happen, Trudeau told Edmonton-based online chat show host Ryan Jespersen.

But it still underscores that there is a lot of work to be done.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson

I was horrified by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict. My thoughts tonight are with George Floyds family and friends.

Former US President Barack Obama

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied, Obama wrote on Twitter, including the former First Lady Michelle Obama in the message

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

My thoughts are with George Floyds loved ones. I welcome the decision, but in itself it will not heal the pain of their loss, which resonated all over the world. The guilty verdict should be the beginning of real change and not the end.

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

George Floyds’s family and community deserved his killer to take responsibility. Today, they took that responsibility. Forever and forever, Black lives issues.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Today’s decision is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has just begun. The world watched on May 25, 2020 when George Floyd died with one knee in the neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thousands of minotaurs marched on the streets last summer on the eve of his death inspiring a movement around the globe. While many of these people never met George, they appreciated his humanism. They knew what happened was wrong. They called for change and they demanded justice.

Ilhan Omar, US Representative from Minnesota

This feels different for our community, justice feels new and overdue. Rejoice, my dear community. Thanks to @AGEllison, the lawyers and everyone who made this possible. Alhamdulillah !!

Lebron James, NBA player

responsible

Representative Joyce Beatty, chairman of the Congressional Caucus

This is only the first step. We know very clearly that justice has been delayed.

When we come today, we will continue to say all the names. We will constantly fight for all those who died or were senselessly harmed by law enforcement.

Representative Joyce Beatty, Chair of the Black Congressional Group, accompanied by members of the Black Congressional Caucus [File: Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

Black lives matter

This is not proof that the system works. Its proof of how broken it is. Because we needed so much and so much attention. Until we have a world where our communities can thrive pure in fear, there will be no justice.

330 days to confirm what we already knew. 330 days reliving the trauma of Georges’s murder, for fear the system would let us down again, and mourning for so much that we lost. For a murder witnessed by millions.

National Association for the Advancement of People of Color

Justice has prevailed in the case against the killer of #GeorgeFloyds #DerekChauvin, but the job is not done! We must continue to fight to end qualified immunity, and we must get #PoliceReformNOW.

National Fraternal Order of the Police

The trial was fair and the due process was maintained. We hope and expect that all our fellow citizens respect the rule of law and stay calm tonight and in the coming days.

Naomi Osaka, professional tennis player

I would do a festive tweet but then I was shocked by the sadness because we are celebrating something that is as clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath towards this result is truly indicative.

Bernie Sanders, Independent U.S. Senator

The jury’s decision holds Derek Chauvin accountable, but not justice for George Floyd. True justice for him and many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person.