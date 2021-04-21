No beds, say Patna packed hospitals amid Covid-19 sting





Among the increased cases of Covid-19, finding a bed in an oxygen-structured hospital is proving to be an impossibility in Patna, which has four medical college hospitals, something that some cities in the country may match, in addition to private homes. elders, registered or unregistered. HT visited at least 15 hospitals and almost everywhere found announcements that did not announce visibly placed beds. First I had to buy an oxygen cylinder 18,000 and then I admit my husband to a private nursing home, as no nursing home was willing to accept him due to the uncertainty of the oxygen supply. One of them agreed on the condition that the oxygen supply be my concern. In government hospitals, seats are only available for VVIP, said Kavita Srivastava, a Colony Friends resident. Oxygen supply is a major concern for private hospitals. Relatives of some patients are already weighing the possibilities of relocating them to Delhi. You ask the government, and they say that everything is fine, while the situation is so bad that even for a thermometer or a device for inhaling steam, one has to keep running from one medical shop to another, let alone oxygen , said Ravish Kumar, a resident of the Patna town area. Ravish Narayan (48), a patient with Covid-19 and a Danapur resident, had to face an even more painful ordeal. After his health deteriorated Tuesday evening, his family immediately rushed him to a main hospital near their residence in the Rajabazar area. Despite their prayers, they were advised to take her home. There is no free bed and it will be better managed at home, they were told. As the night progressed, his condition worsened, with oxygen levels plunging to dangerous levels, leaving him gasping for every breath he took. Their attempts to find a bed of oxygen cylinders also failed in hospitals. After hundreds of furious phone calls with friends and beyond, Narayan was finally sheltered in a private hospital. Currently, he is fighting for his life. Another patient’s companion said he had to cough 54,000 for a Remdesivir injection. I paid as I should. My doctor had asked for it. I had no choice but to pay. Remdesivir is made as an alcoholic beverage in dry Bihar. Officially not available, but the black market ensures ease of home delivery. What I am saying is not a word. I myself have paid for it and am grateful that the black market at least makes it available, he says, not wanting to be identified. With the number of new Covid-19 cases setting a record every day, the situation is likely to worsen further. AIIMS is the first choice for patients in Patna, but has a limited number of beds and VVIP hardly leaves enough space for ordinary people. The Rajabazars private hospital was overcrowded on Wednesday when HT visited the facility. There is no bed at all, said a hospital employee on duty. At AIIMS, patients and attendants were seen waiting for admission, without success.

