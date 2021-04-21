Indonesian Navy Submarine Disappears with 53 people on board





The last contact came at 3am on Wednesday. Then the Indonesian Navy submarine disappeared, somewhere deep in the dark waters on the island of Bali in the Pacific Ocean. By evening, Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense had tracked down only one possible sign of the missing ship, which was carrying 53 people on board: a large oil slick found in the area where the submarine began sinking north of Bali. The oil spill could be evidence of submarine disturbance from a crack in the hull, Adm said. First Adm. Julius Widjojono, a spokesman for the Indonesian Navy. Such a crack is very unusual but can occur with a sudden change in pressure, naval experts said. The latest request made by the submarine, known as KRI Nanggala-402, was for permission to land in a deeper part of the Bali Sea in order to fire torpedoes for naval exercises, said Admiral Widjojono. The area includes valleys that are at least 1,900 to 2,300 meters deep (or approximately 600 to 700 meters).

The request was accepted, but contact with the submarine was lost after that. Built in 1977 in Germany and rebuilt in 2012, Nanggala was last fully maintained in May 2018, according to a defense expert, who did not want to be identified when talking about Navy insider information. The submarine, about 196 feet long and more than 19 feet wide, was built to hold 34 crew members, according to specifications cited by the Navy during a previous training session. It is not clear why the ship had more people on board during this torpedo drill. The quality of the navy crew is not in doubt, but the treatment of this submarine may need to be reviewed, said Connie Rahakundini Bakrie, a military analyst at the University of Indonesia. I fear there is a lack of standard maintenance of operating procedures. Two Indonesian Navy ships are using sonar to search for the missing ship, said First Admiral Widjojono. One of the ships was deployed earlier this year to search the flight recorders of an Indonesian plane that crashed in January. Fleets from neighboring nations, such as Australia and Singapore, have been alerted and will join the search in the coming days, Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense said.

A country with thousands of inhabited islands, Indonesia is the largest archipelago nation in the world. Its navy is poorly funded, although the country has to fight with regular incursions by foreign fishing fleets and coastguards. Submarine accidents are rare. In 2000, a Russian Navy submarine sank at the bottom of the sea after an explosion on board. All 118 people died as rescue crews took days to reach the submarine and oxygen ran out for the 23 sailors who had survived the blast. In 2017, an Argentine Navy submarine went missing with 44 people on board, following what was thought to be an electrical malfunction. Her remains were found a year later. But miraculous rescues have happened. In 2005, seven sailors aboard a small Russian Navy submarine trapped in a fishing net were released just hours before their oxygen was depleted. Crossing my fingers that will come from Australia and other countries will come, said Ms. Bakrie, Indonesian military analyst, referring to the search for the missing Indonesian submarine. Crossing my fingers that the crew will survive.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos