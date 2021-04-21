With uncertain demand and its production in unclear condition, AstraZeneca still intends to seek FDA nap for COVID-19 vaccine





Its COVID-19 vaccine has clashed and its manufacturing network has been called into question, but AstraZeneca is still planning to apply for emergency use authorization shot in the US, a company spokesman confirmed. A month ago, after AZ said her vaccine succeeded in phase 3 testing, an AstraZeneca executive said the company would apply for an emergency nap in America in the first half of April. Assuming the approval is done quickly, we hope to deliver 30 million doses immediately, said Ruud Dobber, vice president of AstraZeneca’s biopharmaceutical business uniti tha CNBC. The company’s April deadline has passed, but a spokesman on Wednesday said the company is still “advancing submission to the FDA”. The shootings have been plagued by security concerns in Europe, where more than 100 cases of infrequent and severe blood clots have been reported with at least 37 deaths. Following an investigation, drug regulators backed the strike with a safety warning for infrequent blood clots. Vaccine reputation took another hit in the U.S. last month when federal officials took the unusual step of publicly questioning company data. At first, AZ said the goal was 79% effective in a phase 3 trial. Days later, the company lowered the figure to 76%. While the numbers are not far off, the episode put another focus on the treatment of the company’s vaccine program. With COvID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna not experiencing safety concerns and rapidly supplying demand in the US, medical experts in America have expressed doubt that AZ shooting will ever be used here. In recent days, officials have noticed that supply has begun to exceed demand in some parts of the country. We have already contracted for many vaccines, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chief Anthony Fauci, MD, i tha CNN on April 9th. There is no plan to start using AstraZeneca (vaccine) immediately, even if approved by the EUA, which can be very good. RELATED: AstraZeneca tries to update COVID-19 vaccine data following ‘concerns’ of NIH flags Other US experts expressed hope that AZ would not apply for authorization. This vaccine has a controlled past, a medical adviser told CNN. There is luggage. Why go that route if we do not need it? But if the descent on that route gives a U.S. approval, it could help boost the hit reputation. Most of the world, especially poor countries, are in great need of vaccines and global demand is expected to extend in the coming years at least. In addition, the goal has a major advantage over its lower-priced mRNA rivals, which makes it particularly attractive to developing countries. RELATED: AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot labeled with new warning in EU, highlighting rare risk of blood clots Meanwhile, drug production at AstraZeneca in the US remains an uncertainty. After AZ Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing partner destroyed up to 15 million doses of a rival vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in a plant mix, the feds placed J&J at the top of the page. The site is now set to produce exclusively J&J vaccine material, forcing AstraZeneca to look for another partner. AstraZeneca said in early April that would work with the government to find new capacity, but the company has so far not provided an update on that front.

