Rajasthan CM requires free COVID-19 vaccine for people over 18 years of age





Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday demanded free COVID-19 vaccination for young people over the age of 18 and said there should be a uniform policy for people belonging to different age groups. Young people ‘s dissatisfaction with the Union government will increase for not getting the vaccine for free, Mr Gehlot said. Evaluating the Center’s decision to vaccinate any person over the age of 18 from May 1 as required by the Congress party, Mr. Gehlot said it would not be appropriate to receive an award from young people when others were receiving it for free and the same medicine staff was engaged in inoculations for all age groups. The virus is now spreading rapidly and the death rate of those infected is also high. In such a situation, the Center should speed up free vaccinations instead of imposing a financial burden on those over 18, Gehlot wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he reiterated his call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop his political programs and rallies in West Bengal and instead pay attention to improving medical and health infrastructure. Despite the fact that India is among the top countries producing oxygen, medicine and vaccines, people are dying due to the lack of these basic equipment … No other country has witnessed deaths due to this reason, said Mr. Gehlot.

