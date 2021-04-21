Facebook says it bans hackers linked to Palestinian security

In its report, Facebook said elements associated with the Preventive Security Service used fake and compromised accounts to create fictitious persons. Posing as young women, journalists and political activists, they then tried to build trust in the people they targeted and tricked them into installing malicious software.

Malware, disguised as chat apps, would give the security agency access to phone targets, including contacts, text messages, locations and even keystrokes, Facebook said.

He said the ring, located in the West Bank, targeted people in the Palestinian territories and Syria, and to a lesser extent in Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon and Libya.

This ongoing threat actor focused on a wide range of targets, including journalists, people opposed to the Fatah-led government, human rights activists and military groups, including the Syrian opposition and the Iraqi army, she said.

Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook’s head of cyber espionage investigations, said the company had used technical signals and infrastructure to connect the network to Preventive Security. He said Facebook had high confidence in his findings, but declined to give details.

In all, he said nearly 800 people were targeted. The company said it was impossible to say how much malware they had downloaded or determine what the security agency had done with the information. She said, however, that she believed the effort spread to other online platforms, indicating that there may have been additional targets as well.

Officials with the security agency were not immediately available for comment.

Facebook also announced the discovery of a second, unrelated network in the Palestinian territories linked to a group known as Arid Viper. It was unclear who was behind the group or what exactly it sought to do with the information it gathered.

He targeted a smaller group of people but used slightly more sophisticated techniques that allowed her to gain access to people’s cameras and microphones, Facebook said.

Dvilyanski described the two networks as low sophistication but quite persistent. He said the activities of the Preventive Security Services had been discovered as early as 2018 and had intensified in the last six months.

This will coincide with Abbas’ plans, publicly announced in January, to hold the first Palestinian election in 15 years.

The Abbas Fatah movement, locked in a close race with rival Islamic militant group Hamas, has been damaged by the formation of rival branch parties. Palestinian officials have hinted that Abbas could use a dispute with Israel over the disputed vote in East Jerusalem as a pretext to cancel the election.

Human rights groups have long accused both rivals Abbas and Hamas of stifling dissent and even imprisoning people who criticize them on social media platforms.

Hacking the phones of hundreds of Palestinian civil society actors is another brazen attempt by the Palestinian security services to police and silence critics and opponents, said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director for Human Rights Watch. Election talk does not deceive anyone when the snoring of dissent continues unabated.

Facebook said the Arid Viper group activity began in Palestine and focused on internal objectives, including government officials, Fatah members, student groups and security forces. Arid Viper used more than 100 websites, including those hosting iOS and Android malware, and attempted to steal people’s credentials through deception and other tactics.

Facebook is among the social media platforms under strong pressure to crack down on hackers and fake information.

In March, Facebook said hackers in China used fake accounts and fraudulent websites to try to infiltrate Uyghur Muslim computers and smartphones.

The company said the sophisticated and covert operation targeted Uighur activists, journalists and dissidents from the Chinas Xinjiang region, as well as individuals living in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the US, Syria, Australia, Canada and other nations.

David Agranovich, Facebook director of threat disruption, said the company had canceled accounts linked to piracy networks, announced targets and shared the findings with other tech companies in a joint effort to prevent further disruptions.

This announcement is just our latest attempt against these campaigns to spread malware inside and outside the platform and compromise accounts across the Internet, Agranovich said. The people behind these surgeries are persistent. We expect them to evolve their tactics and try to come back.

Ron Moritz, a venture partner and cybersecurity expert at OurCrowd, an Israeli investment firm, said the tactics used in the two piracy rings were not particularly sophisticated. He said the announcement was good story from Facebook that makes him look like he is policing the internet.

Tactics attributed to Preventive Security are often seen in societies where free speech is stifled and makes sense when elections are approaching, he said.

Knowing what the talk is about is probably quite important, he said. It is generally thought that it is a good thing to track down who your enemies are.